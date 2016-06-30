German prisoners carry a stretcher during the Battle of the Somme. This week marks the 100th anniversary of the first Battle of the Somme -- one of the bloodiest battles in history, which claimed 1,250,000 casualties between July and November 1916....more

German prisoners carry a stretcher during the Battle of the Somme. This week marks the 100th anniversary of the first Battle of the Somme -- one of the bloodiest battles in history, which claimed 1,250,000 casualties between July and November 1916. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Close