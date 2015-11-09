The battlefield that time forgot
General view of French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi's battlefield grave memorial, a wooden cross with a battlefield helmet in Champagne, eastern France, November 3, 2015. The plaque which reads in part, "In Memory of Edouard Marius Ivaldi,...more
A plaque hangs over the cross of the battlefield grave memorial of World War I French soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi in Champagne, eastern France, November 3, 2015. The plaque which reads in part, "In Memory of Edouard Marius Ivaldi, Corporal in the...more
French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi poses in this 1917 picture. The soldier died for France on April 30, 1917. REUTERS/Collection Charles Platiau
The signature of French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi is seen on a hand-written letter he sent to his family on October 17, 1915. Almost 100 years later, this place of private memory, its location unknown to visitors, has remained untouched over...more
A plaque which reads 'Happy Saint Name Day' hangs over a battlefield grave memorial of French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi in Champagne, eastern France, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
General view of church ruins and the altar at Perthes-les-Hurlus, a former village of 151 inhabitants in 1914, seen November 3, 2015. The village is now largely covered by woodland and is located inside the Camp de Suippes, near Reims, France. Badly...more
WWI shell craters and trenches are seen near French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi's battlefield grave memorial, in Champagne, eastern France, November 3, 2015. Edouard Marius Ivaldi, Corporal in the 7th Infantry Regiment died for France on April...more
The ruins of the 13th century church of St. Remi at Hurlus, sit atop a small mound, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. Part of the sanctuary is still standing and three of the five windows are intact, but most the rest of the building has been...more
A rusty French flask hangs on a tree to indicate the way to the battlefield grave memorial of French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi in Champagne, eastern France, November 3, 2015. Edouard Marius Ivaldi, Corporal in the 7th Infantry Regiment died...more
General view of cemetery ruins at Mesnil les Hurlus, a former village of 97 people now included in the Camp de Suippes, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. Badly damaged headstones from the pre-war cemetery stand nearby the church. REUTERS/Charles...more
A road signs set up by the Touring Club de France, a French organization seeking to preserve the nation's heritage on behalf of the tourist industry, indicates the remains of Hurlus, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. Hurlus, a village with 88...more
General view of church ruins and the altar at Perthes-les-Hurlus, a former village of 151 inhabitants in 1914, seen November 3, 2015. The village is now largely covered by woodland and is located inside the Camp de Suippes, near Reims, France. Badly...more
General view of church ruins at Mesnil les Hurlus, a former village of 97 people now included in the Camp de Suippes, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
WWI shell craters and trenches are seen at the Beausejour farm's site, the scene of bloody actions of the Champagne front, inside the Camp de Suippes, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. The military camp opened in 1922, is a French Army training...more
General view of the Suippes war memorial, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. Sculpted by Felix Desruelles and inaugurated in 1930, it shows a young farmer paying tribute to a French soldier's grave on a battlefield which turns into a grain field....more
A "Borne du front" (Demarcation stone) with a helmet capping the milestone is seen near the entrance of Camp de Suippes, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. A total of 118 markers were erected (22 in Belgium, 96 in France) in the years between...more
General view of cemetery ruins at Mesnil les Hurlus, a former village of 97 people now included in the Camp de Suippes, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sculpture representing three World War I soldiers in an attack position is seen on top of the Navarin monument, a pyramid inaugurated at Sommepy-Tahure in 1924 to pay tribute to World War I soldiers killed in Champagne, eastern France, November 3,...more
Various items are gathered in the ruins of the church at Perthes-les-Hurlus, a former village of 151 inhabitants in 1914, on the Champagne front near Reims, November 3, 2015. The village is largely covered by woodland now and is located inside the...more
The ruins of the 13th century church of St. Remi at Hurlus, sit atop a small mound, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. Part of the sanctuary is still standing and three of the five windows are intact, but most the rest of the building has been...more
General view of the ruins of the church at Tahure, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. Tahure consisted of 185 people in 1914. The church and much of the village sit on a small hill - the Butte de Tahure - another place which became famous during...more
Family grave of Jean-Joseph Ivaldi, his wife Marie and their son Julien at Pavillons sous Bois, near Paris, France, October 20, 2015. French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi is the second son of the couple. The soldier died for France on April 30,...more
A warning road sign is posted near the entrance of the Camp de Suippes, near Reims, France, November 3, 2015. The sign reads "Permanent live firing area, Danger of Death, Prohibited zone". REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
WWI barbed wire is seen near the Navarin monument, a pyramid inaugurated at Sommepy-Tahure in 1924 to pay tribute to World War I soldiers killed in Champagne, eastern France, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
WWI shell craters and trenches are seen near French WWI soldier Edouard Marius Ivaldi's battlefield grave memorial, in Champagne, eastern France, November 3, 2015. Edouard Marius Ivaldi, Corporal in the 7th Infantry Regiment died for France on April...more
