Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 9, 2014 | 12:15pm EDT

The beautiful game

<p>A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, May 09, 2014

A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
1 / 23
<p>Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, Brazil, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio</p>

Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, Brazil, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Friday, May 09, 2014

Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, Brazil, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
2 / 23
<p>A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Friday, May 09, 2014

A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 23
<p>Children play soccer in Huaycan shanty town in Lima, Peru, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children play soccer in Huaycan shanty town in Lima, Peru, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, May 09, 2014

Children play soccer in Huaycan shanty town in Lima, Peru, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
4 / 23
<p>A boy makes an overhead kick at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A boy makes an overhead kick at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, May 09, 2014

A boy makes an overhead kick at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
5 / 23
<p>Youths play a soccer match in Johannesburg, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

Youths play a soccer match in Johannesburg, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Friday, May 09, 2014

Youths play a soccer match in Johannesburg, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Close
6 / 23
<p>A child plays with a soccer ball on a street in Soweto, South Africa's oldest township, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A child plays with a soccer ball on a street in Soweto, South Africa's oldest township, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, May 09, 2014

A child plays with a soccer ball on a street in Soweto, South Africa's oldest township, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
7 / 23
<p>Children play soccer during sunset at a beach in Lima, Peru, December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Children play soccer during sunset at a beach in Lima, Peru, December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, May 09, 2014

Children play soccer during sunset at a beach in Lima, Peru, December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
8 / 23
<p>Children play soccer at a beach in the east coast state of Terengganu, Malaysia, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim</p>

Children play soccer at a beach in the east coast state of Terengganu, Malaysia, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Friday, May 09, 2014

Children play soccer at a beach in the east coast state of Terengganu, Malaysia, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Close
9 / 23
<p>A boy tumbles as he plays soccer on the streets of the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A boy tumbles as he plays soccer on the streets of the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, May 09, 2014

A boy tumbles as he plays soccer on the streets of the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 23
<p>A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang</p>

A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Friday, May 09, 2014

A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
11 / 23
<p>A soccer fan watches a "Peladao Verde" championship match between Unidos da Amizade and Uniao Atletica Japiim in Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A soccer fan watches a "Peladao Verde" championship match between Unidos da Amizade and Uniao Atletica Japiim in Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, May 09, 2014

A soccer fan watches a "Peladao Verde" championship match between Unidos da Amizade and Uniao Atletica Japiim in Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 23
<p>Afghan boys play soccer along a road in Kabul, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

Afghan boys play soccer along a road in Kabul, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Friday, May 09, 2014

Afghan boys play soccer along a road in Kabul, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
13 / 23
<p>Boys play soccer on a street in the Angolan city of Lubango, Angola, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Boys play soccer on a street in the Angolan city of Lubango, Angola, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, May 09, 2014

Boys play soccer on a street in the Angolan city of Lubango, Angola, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
14 / 23
<p>A Palestinian boy kicks a ball by a section of the Israeli controversial barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A Palestinian boy kicks a ball by a section of the Israeli controversial barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, May 09, 2014

A Palestinian boy kicks a ball by a section of the Israeli controversial barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 23
<p>An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, May 09, 2014

An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
16 / 23
<p>Children play soccer on the street outside their small shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Children play soccer on the street outside their small shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, May 09, 2014

Children play soccer on the street outside their small shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
17 / 23
<p>Players of the all female '113' soccer team take part in a training session in Cabinda, Angola, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Players of the all female '113' soccer team take part in a training session in Cabinda, Angola, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, May 09, 2014

Players of the all female '113' soccer team take part in a training session in Cabinda, Angola, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
18 / 23
<p>Residents walk near a soccer goal post on Copacabana beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Residents walk near a soccer goal post on Copacabana beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 09, 2014

Residents walk near a soccer goal post on Copacabana beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
19 / 23
<p>Children play soccer in the Eersterust neighborhood of Pretoria, South Africa, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Children play soccer in the Eersterust neighborhood of Pretoria, South Africa, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, May 09, 2014

Children play soccer in the Eersterust neighborhood of Pretoria, South Africa, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 23
<p>Mozambican youth play soccer in a suburb in Maputo, Mozambique, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg</p>

Mozambican youth play soccer in a suburb in Maputo, Mozambique, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

Friday, May 09, 2014

Mozambican youth play soccer in a suburb in Maputo, Mozambique, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

Close
21 / 23
<p>A man holds a soccer ball at a beach by the shore of Nanay river in Iquitos, Peru, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A man holds a soccer ball at a beach by the shore of Nanay river in Iquitos, Peru, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, May 09, 2014

A man holds a soccer ball at a beach by the shore of Nanay river in Iquitos, Peru, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
22 / 23
<p>A boy watches children play soccer in Gugulethu township outside Cape Town, December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A boy watches children play soccer in Gugulethu township outside Cape Town, December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Friday, May 09, 2014

A boy watches children play soccer in Gugulethu township outside Cape Town, December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
California's historic drought

California's historic drought

Next Slideshows

California's historic drought

California's historic drought

With reservoirs at record lows, California is in the midst of the worst drought in decades.

May 09 2014
Homeless camp in Brazil

Homeless camp in Brazil

Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is demanding affordable low-income housing from the government.

May 08 2014
Learning the acrobatic ropes

Learning the acrobatic ropes

The Esh Circus Arts circus school and training center offers recreational circus instruction.

May 08 2014
Soldiers on parade

Soldiers on parade

Troops around the world put on a show.

May 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast