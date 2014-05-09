The beautiful game
A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A group of boys play soccer at the edge of the surf at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, Brazil, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, Brazil, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boy stands as a goal keeper as children play soccer on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children play soccer in Huaycan shanty town in Lima, Peru, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Children play soccer in Huaycan shanty town in Lima, Peru, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A boy makes an overhead kick at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy makes an overhead kick at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Youths play a soccer match in Johannesburg, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Youths play a soccer match in Johannesburg, June 22, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
A child plays with a soccer ball on a street in Soweto, South Africa's oldest township, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A child plays with a soccer ball on a street in Soweto, South Africa's oldest township, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Children play soccer during sunset at a beach in Lima, Peru, December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Children play soccer during sunset at a beach in Lima, Peru, December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Children play soccer at a beach in the east coast state of Terengganu, Malaysia, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
Children play soccer at a beach in the east coast state of Terengganu, Malaysia, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
A boy tumbles as he plays soccer on the streets of the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A boy tumbles as he plays soccer on the streets of the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
A soccer fan watches a "Peladao Verde" championship match between Unidos da Amizade and Uniao Atletica Japiim in Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A soccer fan watches a "Peladao Verde" championship match between Unidos da Amizade and Uniao Atletica Japiim in Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Afghan boys play soccer along a road in Kabul, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Afghan boys play soccer along a road in Kabul, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Boys play soccer on a street in the Angolan city of Lubango, Angola, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Boys play soccer on a street in the Angolan city of Lubango, Angola, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian boy kicks a ball by a section of the Israeli controversial barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Palestinian boy kicks a ball by a section of the Israeli controversial barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Children play soccer on the street outside their small shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Children play soccer on the street outside their small shack in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Players of the all female '113' soccer team take part in a training session in Cabinda, Angola, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Players of the all female '113' soccer team take part in a training session in Cabinda, Angola, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Residents walk near a soccer goal post on Copacabana beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents walk near a soccer goal post on Copacabana beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Children play soccer in the Eersterust neighborhood of Pretoria, South Africa, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children play soccer in the Eersterust neighborhood of Pretoria, South Africa, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mozambican youth play soccer in a suburb in Maputo, Mozambique, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg
Mozambican youth play soccer in a suburb in Maputo, Mozambique, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg
A man holds a soccer ball at a beach by the shore of Nanay river in Iquitos, Peru, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man holds a soccer ball at a beach by the shore of Nanay river in Iquitos, Peru, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy watches children play soccer in Gugulethu township outside Cape Town, December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A boy watches children play soccer in Gugulethu township outside Cape Town, December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Next Slideshows
California's historic drought
With reservoirs at record lows, California is in the midst of the worst drought in decades.
Homeless camp in Brazil
Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is demanding affordable low-income housing from the government.
Learning the acrobatic ropes
The Esh Circus Arts circus school and training center offers recreational circus instruction.
Soldiers on parade
Troops around the world put on a show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.