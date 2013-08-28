The Bedouins of the Negev Desert
A man walks near the village of al-Sira, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make way for new developments. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin girl walks in the village of Wadi Alna'am, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A sign, which reads: "Established in the Ottoman era", is seen in the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013....more
People walk in the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin boy walks near tents in the village of Atir, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouin children play outside their home in the village of Wadi Alna'am, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun more
A camel stands next to a shed outside the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouin children play soccer near the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin youth places a harness on a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Bedouin youths draw water from a well in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun more
A man herds sheep and goats near the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin rides a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin youth rides a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin boy lies on a rug in the village of Atir, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin boy looks at a laptop in a tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen...more
A Bedouin youth starts a fire in his tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen...more
A Bedouin boy stands under a picture of Bedouin IDF soldiers inside his home in the village of Wadi Alna'am, one of dozens of ramshackle communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013....more
Bedouins protest against the destruction of their villages, along a highway near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Abu Aziz stands outside his tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun more
Khader Abu al-Kian (R) and his son walk among the rubble of their family's home which was demolished by Israeli authorities in the village of Atir, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised...more
A Bedouin man, wearing a T-shirt reading which reads: "Don't destroy my home", stands in the village of Alsra, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern...more
Bedouin Khader Abu al-Kian shows a copy of a photograph taken before his family's homes and orchards were demolished, during an interview with Reuters in the village of Atir, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev...more
Ground which has been prepared for the construction of new homes, part of Israel's plan to expand townships for Bedouins, is seen in front of the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Bedouin youths are seen in their tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun more
