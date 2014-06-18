Edition:
The best medicine

Brazilian patient Marcos, 9, holds up a 2014 World Cup soccer sticker album with Brazil's national soccer team before the Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, and her parents Thiago (L) and Luciana, react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, looks at his parents Roseli and Lourival (R) as they place a Brazilian flag on top of his bed before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patients, Kaio (R), 13, and Marcos, 9, react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Isabela, 4, wears a Brazil national soccer team t-shirt with her name on it as she is walks with her father Thiago at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, gives thumps up next to a nurse at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Gabriel, 18, and his cousin Bianca (2nd R) react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Ryan (2nd L), 5, his father Carlos (L) and patient Kaio, 13, watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Luana, 10, talks with her doctor before the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, enters his bedroom accompanied by his father Carlos and grandmother Neusa after the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Ryan, 5, plays an air-horn as he watches the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Gabriel, 13, and his mother Roseli, 50, listen to the national anthem as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patients Kaio (C) and Marcos (2nd L) react next to doctors and nurses as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patients Kaio (L), 13, and Luana, 10, play a horn at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Luana, 10, runs with a horn on her hand at the end of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

