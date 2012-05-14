The bodies of Mexico
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT The body of a dead man, with a rifle next to him, lies in a field after a shootout with police on the outskirts of Monterrey February 28, 2012. According to local media, 11 people were killed in different violent incidents in the city. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Forensic workers carry a body near confiscated weaponry at a crime scene where soldiers and hitmen clashed in Ayotlan September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A member of a forensic team searches the pockets of the pants of a dead man at a crime scene in Tlaquepaque on the outskirts of Guadalajara May 8, 2011. The man was shot dead by gunmen while standing at the door of his home, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Police and forensic workers stand near the bodies of five dead men after they were left next to a highway on the outskirts of Morelia June 8, 2011. The bodies of 21 men, showing bullet wounds and signs of torture, were found in three different places with messages saying that the men had been killed for being thieves and rapists, according to local media. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez
Police walk near a victim of a shootout between rival gangs the Michoacan cartel known as "La Familia" (The Family) and the drug hitmen group "Los Zetas" in Uruapan December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A black plastic bag containing a mutilated body is pictured at a busy street in Acapulco, Guerrero January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers stand at a crime scene in the municipality of Cadereyta May 13, 2012. Authorities found the dismembered bodies of at least 40 people stuffed into bags and dumped on a highway near the northern city of Monterrey in what appeared to be the latest atrocity by Mexico's brutal drug gangs. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez
Police stand near a car with the body of a dead man lying in the trunk in Acapulco May 2, 2011. Two dead men were found inside a car left in a neighborhood of the resort city, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer's shadow is cast on a wall next to the dead body of a man found on the outskirts of Morelia June 19, 2011. In Morelia, which hosted the opening match between Mexico and Korea of the Under-17 soccer tournament, 23 people were killed across the state over the weekend. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a slain man is covered with a white sheet outside a garage in the town of San Antonino Castillo, on the outskirts of Oaxaca March 2, 2012. Unknown assailants arrived at the garage and gunned down the employee with a shot to the head, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A dead body is seen at a crime scene on the outskirts of Nezahualcoyotl, outside Mexico City November 24, 2011. The man was shot dead by unknown hitmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
A police officer (L) walks near a dead body on the seat of a bus at the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco August 15, 2011. One man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A man, with a chain around his neck, lies dead under a pedestrian bridge on a pavement in a street in Acapulco August 26, 2011. The man was found dead with the chain which was still hanging from the bridge, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives react after their arrival at a crime scene where four taxi drivers were shot dead at the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco August 18, 2011. According to local media, unidentified gunmen opened fire on four people in a taxi rank, with three men ending up dead outside their vehicles and one inside his car. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman covers her daughter with a towel as they walk past a crime scene in the municipality of San Nicolas de los Garza, neighbouring Monterrey September 14, 2011. Six men were gunned down by unknown assailants in separate incidents in this municipality, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Relatives of Victor Enrique Bedolla Ramirez, a Guatemalan immigrant whose remains were found in a mass grave in Tamaulipas in northern Mexico, stand in front of an urn containing his ashes at the air force base of Guatemala City March 21, 2012. The bodies of 11 Guatemalans, who were among a group of 193 immigrants believed to be killed by members of the Zetas drug gang and whose bodies were found in a mass grave in Tamaulipas in April 2011, were repatriated to Guatemala after DNA tests confirmed their identities. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People watch as forensic technicians put the body of a dead man inside the coroner's van at a crime scene in a neighborhood in Monterrey February 9, 2012. Two men were boarding a car when gunmen drove past and killed them, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A forensic technician films the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey April 10, 2012. Gunmen shot dead seven taxi drivers on the outskirts of the industrial hub of Monterrey, which has become one of Mexico's most violent cities during a turf war between rival drug cartels. The taxi drivers were killed as they waited at two depots next to their Volkswagen Beatle cars in the municipality of Guadalupe, six kilometers (3.7 miles) from Monterrey's center. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
The tied hands of a dead man are seen on the side of a highway on the outskirts of Acapulco October 22, 2010. According to local media, the bodies of six men, with their hands and feet tied, were found in the rural area around Acapulco, with a message accusing them of working for arrested drug trafficker Edgar "La Barbie" Valdez. REUTERS/Stringer
A dead woman cradles the bodies of two dead children at a house in Acapulco March 15, 2011. Hitmen stormed the house and shot dead the 70-year old woman and two boys aged six and three years, whom she had tried to protect from the bullets, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured taxi driver, who later died of his injuries, lies behind his vehicle at a crime scene in Acapulco February 18, 2011. Heavily armed groups shot at least a dozen people, six taxi drivers among them, burned about 18 vehicles, a house and a business and carried out shooutout in different parts of the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Funeral workers move the body of Fortino Cortes Sandoval, mayor of Florencia De Benito Juarez, as they arrive for his funeral service in Guadalajara July 29, 2011. Sandoval was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the town of Huejucar, local media reported. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
The slain body of a man is covered with a white sheet at an overpass in Monterrey September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman cries over the body of a dead man after he and another man were shot on a street in Ciudad Juarez August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Police stand near a motorcycle helmet containing a human head and topped with a foam hat with the writing "Happy 2012" placed outside a house in a residential area in Morelos January 16, 2012. More than 46,000 people have died in drug-related violence since Mexico's President Felipe Calderon launched an army-led crackdown on drug cartels after taking office five years ago. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
A forensic technician touches a dead man inside a car in Acapulco February 20, 2012. Armed men in a moving car shot at two people riding in another car, killing the one sitting in the front passenger's seat and injuring the driver, according to local media. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
The body of a slain man lies inside the coroner's vehicle after being removed from a crime scene in downtown Acapulco October 19, 2011. A middle-aged man was killed by a gunman at a internet cafe just a few meters away from the Cathedral of our Lady of Solitude, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A dead man lies next to a tortilla machine inside his shop in Acapulco March 28, 2012. According to local media, unknown gunmen shot and killed one man and injured another at the shop. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
A person walks past the dead body of a man who had been offering to clean the windows of passing cars, at a crime scene in Monterrey March 19, 2012. Six men were shot dead by gunmen, four suspected drug gang members and two innocent victims, one a sales person of a car dealer and the other one the man who cleaned car windows, according to local media, REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Covered dead bodies are seen lying on a street next to the beach at the Mexican resort of Acapulco August 16, 2011. Two men were shot dead by unidentified gunmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
The slain body of a man wrapped in a blanket lies on the bottom of a slope on the outskirts of Guadalajara July 25, 2011. Rescue workers recovered the body of man with signs of torture, blindfolded and wrapped in a blanket, local media reported. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
The slain body of a drug hitman is seen among branches after an operation by Mexican soldiers at a ranch near the municipality of Sabinas Hidalgo, some 100 km away from Monterrey April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The slain body of a prison guard is seen at the parking lot of a supermarket in Monterrey December 13, 2011. Drug hitmen gunned down an off-duty prison guard at the parking lot of a supermarket and left a threat message next to the body, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A dead man lies behind the wheel of a taxi at a crime scene in Monterrey February 8, 2012. Two taxi drivers were shot dead by gunmen and one was injured in the same attack, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A boy lies dead after being shot by drug hitmen outside a supermarket in the border city of Ciudad Juarez October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
The body of a man lies at a crime scene in Cuernavaca April 8, 2012. Three youths were shot when they were driving on a motorcycle at street Antiguo Camino a Tepoztlan in Antonio Barona neighborhood, according Attorney General's Office (PGR). REUTERS/Margarito Perez
The covered body of a man hangs underneath a bridge in Guadalajara June 17, 2010. The man was naked and had the message "Greetings cartel of the crooks" and names with aliases written all over his body, local media reported. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A forensic technician points his flash light at the shoes of a man at a crime scene in Mazatlan February 13, 2012. The man was shot dead by gunmen while he was walking on the street, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
