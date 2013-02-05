The bones of Richard III
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. The reconstruction is based on a CT scan of human remains found in a council car park in Leicester which are believed to belong to the...more
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. The reconstruction is based on a CT scan of human remains found in a council car park in Leicester which are believed to belong to the last of the Plantagenet monarchs of Britain who was killed at the battle of Bosworth in 1485. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. A skeleton with a cleaved skull and a curved spine entombed under a car park is that of Richard III, scientific tests confirmed, solving...more
The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. A skeleton with a cleaved skull and a curved spine entombed under a car park is that of Richard III, scientific tests confirmed, solving a 500-year-old mystery about the final resting place of the last English king to die in battle. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The skeleton of Richard III, which was discovered at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The skeleton of Richard III, which was discovered at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. REUTERS/University of Leicester
A television image of King Richard III's skull is seen next to a portrait of him during a news conference in Leicester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A television image of King Richard III's skull is seen next to a portrait of him during a news conference in Leicester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The front of Richard III's skull is seen in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The front of Richard III's skull is seen in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
A guard stands at the entrance to the car park where the skeleton of King Richard III was discovered in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A guard stands at the entrance to the car park where the skeleton of King Richard III was discovered in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England, in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England, in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
Project Osteologist Jo Appleby speaks during a news conference in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Project Osteologist Jo Appleby speaks during a news conference in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The base of Richard III's skull, which has had a section sliced off, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The base of Richard III's skull, which has had a section sliced off, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The skeleton of Richard III in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The skeleton of Richard III in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The jaw bone of Richard III, which shows a cut mark, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
The jaw bone of Richard III, which shows a cut mark, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester
