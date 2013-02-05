Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2013 | 9:50am EST

The bones of Richard III

<p>A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. The reconstruction is based on a CT scan of human remains found in a council car park in Leicester which are believed to belong to the last of the Plantagenet monarchs of Britain who was killed at the battle of Bosworth in 1485. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. The reconstruction is based on a CT scan of human remains found in a council car park in Leicester which are believed to belong to the...more

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. The reconstruction is based on a CT scan of human remains found in a council car park in Leicester which are believed to belong to the last of the Plantagenet monarchs of Britain who was killed at the battle of Bosworth in 1485. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
1 / 12
<p>The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. A skeleton with a cleaved skull and a curved spine entombed under a car park is that of Richard III, scientific tests confirmed, solving a 500-year-old mystery about the final resting place of the last English king to die in battle. REUTERS/University of Leicester</p>

The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. A skeleton with a cleaved skull and a curved spine entombed under a car park is that of Richard III, scientific tests confirmed, solving...more

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. A skeleton with a cleaved skull and a curved spine entombed under a car park is that of Richard III, scientific tests confirmed, solving a 500-year-old mystery about the final resting place of the last English king to die in battle. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Close
2 / 12
<p>The skeleton of Richard III, which was discovered at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. REUTERS/University of Leicester</p>

The skeleton of Richard III, which was discovered at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The skeleton of Richard III, which was discovered at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Close
3 / 12
<p>A television image of King Richard III's skull is seen next to a portrait of him during a news conference in Leicester. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A television image of King Richard III's skull is seen next to a portrait of him during a news conference in Leicester. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A television image of King Richard III's skull is seen next to a portrait of him during a news conference in Leicester. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 12
<p>The front of Richard III's skull is seen in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester</p>

The front of Richard III's skull is seen in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The front of Richard III's skull is seen in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Close
5 / 12
<p>A guard stands at the entrance to the car park where the skeleton of King Richard III was discovered in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A guard stands at the entrance to the car park where the skeleton of King Richard III was discovered in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A guard stands at the entrance to the car park where the skeleton of King Richard III was discovered in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
6 / 12
<p>A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
7 / 12
<p>The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England, in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester</p>

The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England, in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England, in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Close
8 / 12
<p>Project Osteologist Jo Appleby speaks during a news conference in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Project Osteologist Jo Appleby speaks during a news conference in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Project Osteologist Jo Appleby speaks during a news conference in Leicester, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 12
<p>The base of Richard III's skull, which has had a section sliced off, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester</p>

The base of Richard III's skull, which has had a section sliced off, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The base of Richard III's skull, which has had a section sliced off, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Close
10 / 12
<p>The skeleton of Richard III in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester</p>

The skeleton of Richard III in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The skeleton of Richard III in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Close
11 / 12
<p>The jaw bone of Richard III, which shows a cut mark, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester</p>

The jaw bone of Richard III, which shows a cut mark, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The jaw bone of Richard III, which shows a cut mark, in a photograph provided by the University of Leicester. REUTERS/University of Leicester

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Animal friends

Animal friends

Next Slideshows

Animal friends

Animal friends

Friends can come in all shapes, sizes and sometimes even species. A look at animals who form just such a special bond.

Feb 04 2013
Lights out at the Super Bowl

Lights out at the Super Bowl

Scenes from the third quarter power outage at the Superdome.

Feb 04 2013
Ravens win Super Bowl

Ravens win Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in New Orleans.

Feb 03 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast