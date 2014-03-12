The Buddha factory
A Buddha statue is pictured at a marble mine at Zagyin (Marble) village in the Madaya township, Myanmar, February 26, 2014. Zagyin village is also known as the second birth place of Buddha because the village is the biggest location in the world that...more
A Buddha statue is pictured at a marble mine at Zagyin (Marble) village in the Madaya township, Myanmar, February 26, 2014. Zagyin village is also known as the second birth place of Buddha because the village is the biggest location in the world that produces Buddha statue images of different sizes, with many exported to countries such as China and Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Workers labor at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman carries marble stones to make Buddha statue images at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Boys walk past a Buddha sculpture at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman shows rubies she found at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man sculpts marble stones into a Buddha statue at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man sculpts marble stones into a Buddha statue at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman carries marble stones to make Buddha statue images at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Workers polish a Buddha statue at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Woman carries soil at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A workers uses a pneumatic drill to to break rocks at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Woman carries soil at a marble mine at Zagyin village February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
