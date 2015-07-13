The bull's revenge
A wild cow tosses a reveler at the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner gets gored by a bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from�Castellon,�Spain, identified by local media as Diego Miralles, was gored...more
A reveler's arm is entangled in a wild cow's horn at the bullring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A reveler is tossed by a heifer bull during festivities in the bull ring after the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is hit by a Jandilla bull at the entrance to the bullring during the fifth running of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A wild cow charges at a reveller after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Miura fighting bull gores a runner during the sixth bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A steer charges at a runner during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
French bullfighter Sebastian Castella gets tossed by a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fallen runners try to fend off a bull during the fifth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Steers run over fallen runners at Estafeta street during the last running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller after the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveler holding a cell phone after the third running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A fallen runner gets trampled by a Ventorrillo fighting bull on the fourth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2008. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A fallen runner gets hit in the head by the leg of a Miura fighting bull during the fifth bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A wild cow charges at a reveller after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The horn of a Jose Escolar fighting bull taps the back of a runner during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is tossed by a fighting heifer at the bullring following the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A heifer runs over a reveller after the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A fighting cow charges a reveler during festivities in the bull ring following the third running of the bulls on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner is gored by a Jose Escolar fighting bull at Telefonica corner during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A runner is caught on the horns of a Jose Escolar fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
