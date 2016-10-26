The burning Jungle of Calais
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France....more
Flames engulf a chair left inside a makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation and transfer of migrants. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A view shows the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Flames from makeshift shelters are seen during the explosion of a gas bottle in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation of migrants. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Firefighters extinguish burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A migrant runs past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French firemen work near burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation and transfer of migrants. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant adjusts a French flag that files from a makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Fire extinguishers as seen outside burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Smoke and flames fill the sky from burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot police secure the area near burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A migrant with his belongings walks past a burning makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants are seen in silhouette as smoke fills the sky from burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle" in Calais on the second day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past gas bottles in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants carry their belongings as they walk past charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Smoke rises the sky as makeshift shelters and tents burn in the "Jungle" on the third day of the evacuation. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
