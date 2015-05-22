The Bush dynasty

President George Bush addresses reporters at the White House, October 23, 1992 on the release of documents by Hanoi on Americans missing in Southeast Asia. Bush, with Senator John McCain (L) and Senator John Kerry, said the information will allow the...more

President George Bush addresses reporters at the White House, October 23, 1992 on the release of documents by Hanoi on Americans missing in Southeast Asia. Bush, with Senator John McCain (L) and Senator John Kerry, said the information will allow the United States to "begin writing the last chapter of the Vietnam War." REUTERS/Mike Theiler

