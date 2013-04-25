The Bush years
Broward County Canvassing Board member, Judge Robert Rosenberg, stares at a dimpled punchcard ballot November 23, 2000 as the board begins counting the county's ballots that were considered questionable. After review by the three member panel, the vote went to Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush. REUTERS/Colin Braley
George W. Bush takes the oath of office as the 43rd President of the United States during the Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2001. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist (R) administers the oath of office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hitting the World Trade Center while Bush was conducting a reading seminar at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President George W. Bush talks to retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) from Ladder 117 at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster in New York September 14, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President George W. Bush talks to retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) from Ladder 117 at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster in New York September 14, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President George W. Bush walks through the grand foyer on his way to a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington October 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Turkey named "Liberty" surprises President George W. Bush at the annual turkey pardoning event at the White House, three days ahead of Thanksgiving, November 19, 2001. The fortunate bird will spend the rest of his days on a farm in Virginia. With the president are turkey industry representatives Jeff Radford (L) and Stuart Proctor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush walks through the Normandy American Cemetery, where some 9,000 American war dead from the Second World War D-Day landings are buried, on a Memorial Day visit, May 27, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush addresses U.S. Army soldiers and their families at Fort Hood, Texas, January 3, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
President George W. Bush delivers a speech to crew aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, as the carrier steamed toward San Diego, California on May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as he and then Australian Prime Minister John Howard hold a joint press conference at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, May 3, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush talks to fourth graders at Pierre Laclede Elementary school in St Louis, Missouri January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush is chased by a cicada as he walks up the steps to Air Force One outside of Washington at Andrews Air Force Base, May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush pays his respects at the casket of former president Ronald Reagan during his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, June 11, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush waves after his speech to the delegates during the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City, September 2, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Standing at his desk in the Oval Office, President George W. Bush receives a phone call from Democratic nominee John Kerry, in which the Senator conceded defeat in the 2004 presidential election, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout
President George W. Bush leaves ahead of the other leaders of the 21 member countries of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) after the end of the closing ceremony of their annual meeting in La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, November 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush dance on the Presidential Seal at the Commander-in-Chief Inauguration Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin lends some assistance as U.S. President George W. Bush drives Putin's 1956 Volga after their meeting at Putin's Presidential Residence in Novo Ogarevo, outside Moscow, May 8, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush boards Air Force One after speaking about Hurricane Katrina's damage to the nation on network television from Jackson Square in New Orleans, September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush reacts as he tries to open a locked door after a news conference in Beijing November 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush delivers a video congratulatory message to new citizens during a naturalization ceremony aboard the Intrepid in New York July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President George W. Bush hands back a crying baby that was handed to him from the crowd as he arrived for an outdoor dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Trinwillershagen, Germany, July 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President George W. Bush, then Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf (L) and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai arrive for a statement in the White House Rose Garden in Washington September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President George W. Bush leaves the Oval Office on his way to Marine One at the White House in Washington, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush dances with Senegalese performers from the West African Dance Company during an event marking Malaria awareness day, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush prepares for a ride on his bicycle after making remarks on the importance of physical fitness at the Secret Service Training Facilty at Beltsville, Maryland, May 5, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President George W. Bush casts a line as his father, former U.S. President George Bush, watches on as they go fishing off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush meets with Lance Cpl. Isaac Gallegos during a visit to the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
President George W. Bush winks to a member of the audience before he delivers the final State of the Union address of his presidency at the US Capitol in Washington January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Sloan/Pool
President George W. Bush steps under a mosquito net during a tour of A to Z Textile Mills in Arusha February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
President George W. Bush walks back to the Oval Office after making remarks on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act at the White House in Washington March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
President George W. Bush dons a stetson given to him by members of the US Naval Academy football team, winners of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the fifth year in a row, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President George W. Bush takes a bow after conducting the Marine Band rendition of Stars and Stripes Forever at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President George W. Bush speaks with President-elect Senator Barack Obama during a congratulatory phone call from the Treaty Room at the White House November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Draper/Handout
President George W. Bush speaks with President-elect Senator Barack Obama during a congratulatory phone call from the Treaty Room at the White House November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Draper/Handout
Video frame grab of President George W. Bush ducking from a shoe during a news conference in Baghdad December 14, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV
(L-R) Former President President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush puts on his raincoat as he departs after a visit with Air Force One crew members, called the Presidential Airlift Group, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, January 10, 2009. Bush took his last official Air Force One flight on Saturday to Virginia for a ceremony to place a warship named after his father into active duty. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES)
A member of the White House staff walks off with a portrait of outgoing U.S. President George W. Bush in Washington January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former U.S. President George W. Bush embraces President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, after Obama's inaugural address at the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
