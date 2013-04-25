Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 25, 2013 | 10:30am EDT

The Bush years

<p>Broward County Canvassing Board member, Judge Robert Rosenberg, stares at a dimpled punchcard ballot November 23, 2000 as the board begins counting the county's ballots that were considered questionable. After review by the three member panel, the vote went to Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush. REUTERS/Colin Braley</p>

Broward County Canvassing Board member, Judge Robert Rosenberg, stares at a dimpled punchcard ballot November 23, 2000 as the board begins counting the county's ballots that were considered questionable. After review by the three member panel, the...more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Broward County Canvassing Board member, Judge Robert Rosenberg, stares at a dimpled punchcard ballot November 23, 2000 as the board begins counting the county's ballots that were considered questionable. After review by the three member panel, the vote went to Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush. REUTERS/Colin Braley

Close
1 / 40
<p>George W. Bush takes the oath of office as the 43rd President of the United States during the Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2001. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist (R) administers the oath of office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

George W. Bush takes the oath of office as the 43rd President of the United States during the Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2001. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist (R) administers the oath of office....more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

George W. Bush takes the oath of office as the 43rd President of the United States during the Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2001. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist (R) administers the oath of office. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
2 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hitting the World Trade Center while Bush was conducting a reading seminar at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hitting the World Trade Center while Bush was conducting a reading seminar at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida September...more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush listens as White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card informs him of a second plane hitting the World Trade Center while Bush was conducting a reading seminar at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
3 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush talks to retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) from Ladder 117 at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster in New York September 14, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

President George W. Bush talks to retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) from Ladder 117 at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster in New York September 14, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush talks to retired firefighter Bob Beckwith (R) from Ladder 117 at the scene of the World Trade Center disaster in New York September 14, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
4 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush walks through the grand foyer on his way to a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington October 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

President George W. Bush walks through the grand foyer on his way to a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington October 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush walks through the grand foyer on his way to a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington October 11, 2001. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
5 / 40
<p>Turkey named "Liberty" surprises President George W. Bush at the annual turkey pardoning event at the White House, three days ahead of Thanksgiving, November 19, 2001. The fortunate bird will spend the rest of his days on a farm in Virginia. With the president are turkey industry representatives Jeff Radford (L) and Stuart Proctor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Turkey named "Liberty" surprises President George W. Bush at the annual turkey pardoning event at the White House, three days ahead of Thanksgiving, November 19, 2001. The fortunate bird will spend the rest of his days on a farm in Virginia. With the...more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Turkey named "Liberty" surprises President George W. Bush at the annual turkey pardoning event at the White House, three days ahead of Thanksgiving, November 19, 2001. The fortunate bird will spend the rest of his days on a farm in Virginia. With the president are turkey industry representatives Jeff Radford (L) and Stuart Proctor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush walks through the Normandy American Cemetery, where some 9,000 American war dead from the Second World War D-Day landings are buried, on a Memorial Day visit, May 27, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President George W. Bush walks through the Normandy American Cemetery, where some 9,000 American war dead from the Second World War D-Day landings are buried, on a Memorial Day visit, May 27, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush walks through the Normandy American Cemetery, where some 9,000 American war dead from the Second World War D-Day landings are buried, on a Memorial Day visit, May 27, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush addresses U.S. Army soldiers and their families at Fort Hood, Texas, January 3, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell</p>

President George W. Bush addresses U.S. Army soldiers and their families at Fort Hood, Texas, January 3, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush addresses U.S. Army soldiers and their families at Fort Hood, Texas, January 3, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Close
8 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush delivers a speech to crew aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, as the carrier steamed toward San Diego, California on May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President George W. Bush delivers a speech to crew aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, as the carrier steamed toward San Diego, California on May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush delivers a speech to crew aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, as the carrier steamed toward San Diego, California on May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as he and then Australian Prime Minister John Howard hold a joint press conference at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, May 3, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as he and then Australian Prime Minister John Howard hold a joint press conference at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, May 3, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as he and then Australian Prime Minister John Howard hold a joint press conference at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, May 3, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush talks to fourth graders at Pierre Laclede Elementary school in St Louis, Missouri January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President George W. Bush talks to fourth graders at Pierre Laclede Elementary school in St Louis, Missouri January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush talks to fourth graders at Pierre Laclede Elementary school in St Louis, Missouri January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush is chased by a cicada as he walks up the steps to Air Force One outside of Washington at Andrews Air Force Base, May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President George W. Bush is chased by a cicada as he walks up the steps to Air Force One outside of Washington at Andrews Air Force Base, May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush is chased by a cicada as he walks up the steps to Air Force One outside of Washington at Andrews Air Force Base, May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush pays his respects at the casket of former president Ronald Reagan during his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, June 11, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President George W. Bush pays his respects at the casket of former president Ronald Reagan during his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, June 11, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush pays his respects at the casket of former president Ronald Reagan during his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, June 11, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush waves after his speech to the delegates during the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City, September 2, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

President George W. Bush waves after his speech to the delegates during the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City, September 2, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush waves after his speech to the delegates during the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City, September 2, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 40
<p>Standing at his desk in the Oval Office, President George W. Bush receives a phone call from Democratic nominee John Kerry, in which the Senator conceded defeat in the 2004 presidential election, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout</p>

Standing at his desk in the Oval Office, President George W. Bush receives a phone call from Democratic nominee John Kerry, in which the Senator conceded defeat in the 2004 presidential election, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White...more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Standing at his desk in the Oval Office, President George W. Bush receives a phone call from Democratic nominee John Kerry, in which the Senator conceded defeat in the 2004 presidential election, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout

Close
15 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush leaves ahead of the other leaders of the 21 member countries of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) after the end of the closing ceremony of their annual meeting in La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, November 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

President George W. Bush leaves ahead of the other leaders of the 21 member countries of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) after the end of the closing ceremony of their annual meeting in La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, November 21, 2004....more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush leaves ahead of the other leaders of the 21 member countries of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) after the end of the closing ceremony of their annual meeting in La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, November 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
16 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush dance on the Presidential Seal at the Commander-in-Chief Inauguration Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush dance on the Presidential Seal at the Commander-in-Chief Inauguration Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush dance on the Presidential Seal at the Commander-in-Chief Inauguration Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 40
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin lends some assistance as U.S. President George W. Bush drives Putin's 1956 Volga after their meeting at Putin's Presidential Residence in Novo Ogarevo, outside Moscow, May 8, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin lends some assistance as U.S. President George W. Bush drives Putin's 1956 Volga after their meeting at Putin's Presidential Residence in Novo Ogarevo, outside Moscow, May 8, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Russian President Vladimir Putin lends some assistance as U.S. President George W. Bush drives Putin's 1956 Volga after their meeting at Putin's Presidential Residence in Novo Ogarevo, outside Moscow, May 8, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush boards Air Force One after speaking about Hurricane Katrina's damage to the nation on network television from Jackson Square in New Orleans, September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President George W. Bush boards Air Force One after speaking about Hurricane Katrina's damage to the nation on network television from Jackson Square in New Orleans, September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush boards Air Force One after speaking about Hurricane Katrina's damage to the nation on network television from Jackson Square in New Orleans, September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush reacts as he tries to open a locked door after a news conference in Beijing November 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President George W. Bush reacts as he tries to open a locked door after a news conference in Beijing November 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush reacts as he tries to open a locked door after a news conference in Beijing November 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush delivers a video congratulatory message to new citizens during a naturalization ceremony aboard the Intrepid in New York July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

President George W. Bush delivers a video congratulatory message to new citizens during a naturalization ceremony aboard the Intrepid in New York July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush delivers a video congratulatory message to new citizens during a naturalization ceremony aboard the Intrepid in New York July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush hands back a crying baby that was handed to him from the crowd as he arrived for an outdoor dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Trinwillershagen, Germany, July 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

President George W. Bush hands back a crying baby that was handed to him from the crowd as he arrived for an outdoor dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Trinwillershagen, Germany, July 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush hands back a crying baby that was handed to him from the crowd as he arrived for an outdoor dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Trinwillershagen, Germany, July 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
22 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush, then Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf (L) and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai arrive for a statement in the White House Rose Garden in Washington September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

President George W. Bush, then Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf (L) and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai arrive for a statement in the White House Rose Garden in Washington September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush, then Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf (L) and Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai arrive for a statement in the White House Rose Garden in Washington September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
23 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush leaves the Oval Office on his way to Marine One at the White House in Washington, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President George W. Bush leaves the Oval Office on his way to Marine One at the White House in Washington, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush leaves the Oval Office on his way to Marine One at the White House in Washington, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
24 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush dances with Senegalese performers from the West African Dance Company during an event marking Malaria awareness day, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President George W. Bush dances with Senegalese performers from the West African Dance Company during an event marking Malaria awareness day, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush dances with Senegalese performers from the West African Dance Company during an event marking Malaria awareness day, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
25 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush prepares for a ride on his bicycle after making remarks on the importance of physical fitness at the Secret Service Training Facilty at Beltsville, Maryland, May 5, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

President George W. Bush prepares for a ride on his bicycle after making remarks on the importance of physical fitness at the Secret Service Training Facilty at Beltsville, Maryland, May 5, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush prepares for a ride on his bicycle after making remarks on the importance of physical fitness at the Secret Service Training Facilty at Beltsville, Maryland, May 5, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
26 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush casts a line as his father, former U.S. President George Bush, watches on as they go fishing off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President George W. Bush casts a line as his father, former U.S. President George Bush, watches on as they go fishing off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush casts a line as his father, former U.S. President George Bush, watches on as they go fishing off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
27 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
28 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush meets with Lance Cpl. Isaac Gallegos during a visit to the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

President George W. Bush meets with Lance Cpl. Isaac Gallegos during a visit to the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush meets with Lance Cpl. Isaac Gallegos during a visit to the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
29 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush winks to a member of the audience before he delivers the final State of the Union address of his presidency at the US Capitol in Washington January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Sloan/Pool</p>

President George W. Bush winks to a member of the audience before he delivers the final State of the Union address of his presidency at the US Capitol in Washington January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Sloan/Pool

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush winks to a member of the audience before he delivers the final State of the Union address of his presidency at the US Capitol in Washington January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Sloan/Pool

Close
30 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush steps under a mosquito net during a tour of A to Z Textile Mills in Arusha February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

President George W. Bush steps under a mosquito net during a tour of A to Z Textile Mills in Arusha February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush steps under a mosquito net during a tour of A to Z Textile Mills in Arusha February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
31 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush walks back to the Oval Office after making remarks on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act at the White House in Washington March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

President George W. Bush walks back to the Oval Office after making remarks on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act at the White House in Washington March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush walks back to the Oval Office after making remarks on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act at the White House in Washington March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
32 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush dons a stetson given to him by members of the US Naval Academy football team, winners of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the fifth year in a row, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President George W. Bush dons a stetson given to him by members of the US Naval Academy football team, winners of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the fifth year in a row, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2008....more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush dons a stetson given to him by members of the US Naval Academy football team, winners of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the fifth year in a row, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
33 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush takes a bow after conducting the Marine Band rendition of Stars and Stripes Forever at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President George W. Bush takes a bow after conducting the Marine Band rendition of Stars and Stripes Forever at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush takes a bow after conducting the Marine Band rendition of Stars and Stripes Forever at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
34 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush speaks with President-elect Senator Barack Obama during a congratulatory phone call from the Treaty Room at the White House November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Draper/Handout</p>

President George W. Bush speaks with President-elect Senator Barack Obama during a congratulatory phone call from the Treaty Room at the White House November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Draper/Handout

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush speaks with President-elect Senator Barack Obama during a congratulatory phone call from the Treaty Room at the White House November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Draper/Handout

Close
35 / 40
<p>Video frame grab of President George W. Bush ducking from a shoe during a news conference in Baghdad December 14, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Video frame grab of President George W. Bush ducking from a shoe during a news conference in Baghdad December 14, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Video frame grab of President George W. Bush ducking from a shoe during a news conference in Baghdad December 14, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
36 / 40
<p>(L-R) Former President President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

(L-R) Former President President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009....more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

(L-R) Former President President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
37 / 40
<p>President George W. Bush puts on his raincoat as he departs after a visit with Air Force One crew members, called the Presidential Airlift Group, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, January 10, 2009. Bush took his last official Air Force One flight on Saturday to Virginia for a ceremony to place a warship named after his father into active duty. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES)</p>

President George W. Bush puts on his raincoat as he departs after a visit with Air Force One crew members, called the Presidential Airlift Group, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, January 10, 2009. Bush took his last official Air Force One flight...more

Thursday, April 25, 2013

President George W. Bush puts on his raincoat as he departs after a visit with Air Force One crew members, called the Presidential Airlift Group, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, January 10, 2009. Bush took his last official Air Force One flight on Saturday to Virginia for a ceremony to place a warship named after his father into active duty. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES)

Close
38 / 40
<p>A member of the White House staff walks off with a portrait of outgoing U.S. President George W. Bush in Washington January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A member of the White House staff walks off with a portrait of outgoing U.S. President George W. Bush in Washington January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

A member of the White House staff walks off with a portrait of outgoing U.S. President George W. Bush in Washington January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
39 / 40
<p>Former U.S. President George W. Bush embraces President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, after Obama's inaugural address at the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former U.S. President George W. Bush embraces President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, after Obama's inaugural address at the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 25, 2013

Former U.S. President George W. Bush embraces President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, after Obama's inaugural address at the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
The Tsarnaev family

The Tsarnaev family

Next Slideshows

The Tsarnaev family

The Tsarnaev family

The family of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

Apr 25 2013
Mourning in Boston

Mourning in Boston

The aftermath of the bombing and manhunt.

Apr 24 2013
Return of Bird Flu

Return of Bird Flu

A new bird flu strain has killed over 20 in China.

Apr 24 2013
Quake hits China

Quake hits China

A deadly quake strikes the province of Sichuan.

Apr 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast