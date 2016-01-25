The candidates: Brian Snyder

Edition:
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders wipes his brow while speaking in a warm school gymnasium during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton picks out fresh corn during a visit to Dimond Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush listens to a question during an interview with Reuters at Nonie's Restaurant in Peterborough, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks to Miss America's Outstanding Teen Allie Nault as he arrives for a campaign town hall meeting at Sayde's Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Salem, New Hampshire August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich and members of his campaign team walk to get lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul pauses while speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
