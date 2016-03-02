Edition:
United States
The Carson campaign

Supporters of Dr. Ben Carson congregate near Dr. Carson's book tour bus after a book signing in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Supporters of Ben Carson prepare their booth at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Ben Carson listens during a ceremony held after a march by veterans to mark Memorial Day, as part of a election campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A student carries an image of Ben Carson across the street for a forum held by CNBC before the Republican presidential candidates debate in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A campaign sign for Ben Carson is displayed outside the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A Secret Service agent provides security for Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Ben Carson has his picture taken with supporters after signing a copy of his book "A More Perfect Union" as part of his campaign and book tour at a store in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Ben Carson speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Ben Carson winces during his remarks at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Ben Carson displays the stethoscope he contributed to a time capsule for the 100th anniversary of the New Hampshire Primary. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Ben Carson's campaign bus sits parked outside of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Ben Carson speaks at a campaign event in Pahrump, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio stand together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Ben Carson is interviewed prior to the Republican Presidential Debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A campaign sign for Ben Carson is seen on the side of the road in Clear Lake, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Attendees at a Ben Carson campaign event listen to his remarks in Creston, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Ben Carson leaves with his wife Candy after attending a fundraising luncheon in La Jolla, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Ben Carson smiles as he walks onto the stage before speaking at the 20/20 Club Presidential Justice Forum at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Ben Carson prays before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Ben Carson speaks at the "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Ben Carson talks to reporters after speaking at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
