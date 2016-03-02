The Carson campaign
Supporters of Dr. Ben Carson congregate near Dr. Carson's book tour bus after a book signing in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters of Ben Carson prepare their booth at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ben Carson listens during a ceremony held after a march by veterans to mark Memorial Day, as part of a election campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A student carries an image of Ben Carson across the street for a forum held by CNBC before the Republican presidential candidates debate in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A campaign sign for Ben Carson is displayed outside the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Secret Service agent provides security for Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ben Carson has his picture taken with supporters after signing a copy of his book "A More Perfect Union" as part of his campaign and book tour at a store in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ben Carson speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Ben Carson winces during his remarks at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ben Carson displays the stethoscope he contributed to a time capsule for the 100th anniversary of the New Hampshire Primary. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ben Carson's campaign bus sits parked outside of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Ben Carson speaks at a campaign event in Pahrump, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio stand together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ben Carson is interviewed prior to the Republican Presidential Debate in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A campaign sign for Ben Carson is seen on the side of the road in Clear Lake, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Attendees at a Ben Carson campaign event listen to his remarks in Creston, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ben Carson leaves with his wife Candy after attending a fundraising luncheon in La Jolla, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ben Carson smiles as he walks onto the stage before speaking at the 20/20 Club Presidential Justice Forum at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ben Carson prays before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ben Carson speaks at the "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ben Carson talks to reporters after speaking at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
