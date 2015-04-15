The case against Aaron Hernandez

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Todd Girouard holds a mylar film with the imprint of a tire track as he testifies. A tread mark found near the body of a man allegedly killed by Hernandez was made by the tire from a car rented by the ex-NFL star,...more

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Todd Girouard holds a mylar film with the imprint of a tire track as he testifies. A tread mark found near the body of a man allegedly killed by Hernandez was made by the tire from a car rented by the ex-NFL star, according to Girouard. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Close