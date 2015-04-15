Edition:
The case against Aaron Hernandez

Handcuffs are seen on the wrists of Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, reacts to the guilty verdict. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Aaron Hernandez awaits the verdict. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Terri Hernandez, mother of Aaron Hernandez, reacts as the guilty verdict is read. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Family members of Odin Lloyd watch as forensic evidence is presented. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Aaron Hernandez is seen on his home security system carrying a weapon. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Aaron Hernandez looks at the prosecutor during his murder trial. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, testifies. Jenkins, a key witness, was granted immunity after charges she initially lied to a grand jury investigating the case. REUTERS/CJ Gunther/Pool

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Defense attorney James Sultan holds up a photo of Ernest Wallace in his closing argument, suggesting that Aaron Hernandez was present when Odin Lloyd was killed by Wallace. REUTERS/John Tlumacki/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Prosecutor William McCauley holds up a gun previously entered as evidence. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Aaron Hernandez looks at a still image taken from surveillance video from his home. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Aaron Hernandez's mother, Terri Hernandez, listens to the defense attorney. REUTERS/John Tlumacki/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Massachusetts State Police Trooper, Heather Sullivan, holds up clothing from the body of Odin Lloyd. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Text messages between personal trainer Brian McDonough and Aaron Hernandez, displayed as evidence. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
State Police Trooper Joseph Silva Jr. shows the hand print impression he took of Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Charles Krupa/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft testifies. REUTERS/Aram Boghosian/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A still image from a court room video display shows Aaron Hernandez's bar bill as Kelly Rose Belanger, the former bar manager at South Street Cafe in Providence, testifies. Hernandez smoked marijuana and bought food and drinks for friends at a Rhode Island restaurant hours before prosecutors say he fatally shot an acquaintance, a witness testified. REUTERS/Charles Krupa/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Aaron Hernandez, and defense attorney Charles Rankin look on as video from Hernandez's home is displayed on a monitor. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Ursula Ward, mother of Odin Lloyd, reacts as photographs of her son's body are shown as evidence. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Prosecutor William McCauley holds up a white sweatshirt during the murder trial. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Prosecution witness Alexander Bradley describes a gun he saw with Aaron Hernandez on a trip to Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A Glock 21 handgun is shown during the murder trial. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
House cleaner Carla Barbosa wipes her face, while testifying in the murder trial. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
State Police fingerprint expert David Mackin illustrates fingerprint features. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, watches during the murder trial. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
The Patriots team name is seen on an Enterprise rental agreement during the murder trial. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Timothy Woods, of the Mass. State Police Forensics Laboratory, examines an evidence bag containing a scale and dish. REUTERS/Charles Krupa/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Aaron Hernandez listens during his trial as defense attorney Charles Rankin (L), looks on while an image of Odin Lloyd is displayed on a monitor. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Shaneah Jenkins testifies at the murder trial of Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
William Zane, of the Massachusetts state medical examiner's office, points to a mannequin while testifying about the location of bullet wounds in the body of Odin Lloyd. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
State Police forensic scientist Sherri Menendez holds up a shirt recovered from from the body of Odin Lloyd. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Todd Girouard, holds a tire as he testifies. A tread mark found near the body of a man allegedly killed by Hernandez was made by the tire from a car rented by the ex-NFL star, according to Girouard. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Todd Girouard holds a mylar film with the imprint of a tire track as he testifies. A tread mark found near the body of a man allegedly killed by Hernandez was made by the tire from a car rented by the ex-NFL star, according to Girouard. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Defense attorney Michael Fee (R) listens as co-counsel Charles Rankin speaks during an evidentiary hearing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Jessica Robidoux, an investigator from the Massachusetts State Police crime scene response unit, holds up for the jury a piece of mattress backing, taken as evidence from the home of Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A still image from surveillance video displayed in court shows Aaron Hernandez visiting a gas station in Canton, the night Odin Lloyd was killed. REUTERS/Charles Krupa/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Aaron Hernandez views one of the exhibits on the screen during his trial. Witnesses testified on Friday that they saw the apparently lifeless body of a man in an industrial area near Aaron Hernandez's home in June 2013, hours after the former New England Patriots player is accused of committing murder. REUTERS/Ted Fitzgerald/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A court officer passes by the yellow home (C) where the late Odin Lloyd lived during a site visit by the jury. The jury toured several sites related to the case, including Hernandez's home, Lloyd's home, and the industrial park where Lloyd's body was found. REUTERS/Steven Senne/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Ursula Ward, mother of Odin Lloyd, wipes her eyes after looking at a photograph from the medical examiner's office of her dead son during the murder trial. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
