Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 12:10pm EDT

The case of Charlie Gard

Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard leave after a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard leave after a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, leave Great Ormond Street Hospital after delivering a petition, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, leave Great Ormond Street Hospital after delivering a petition, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for photographers as supporters hold a banner, before delivering a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for photographers as supporters hold a banner, before delivering a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A campaigner holds a banner to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A campaigner holds a banner to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pray before handing in a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pray before handing in a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
The father of critically ill baby Charlie Gard carries a toy monkey in his pocket as he and Connie Yates, Charlie Gards mother, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The father of critically ill baby Charlie Gard carries a toy monkey in his pocket as he and Connie Yates, Charlie Gards mother, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
People campaign to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People campaign to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive for a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive for a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for the media with a petition, outside Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for the media with a petition, outside Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
