The changing face of Italy

<p>The town of Riace is seen in the southern Italian region of Calabria, November 22, 2013. Many of the village's former residents left in search of better opportunities elsewhere in Italy or abroad. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The town of Riace is seen in the southern Italian region of Calabria, November 22, 2013. Many of the village's former residents left in search of better opportunities elsewhere in Italy or abroad. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A man sits on steps in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A man sits on steps in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Antonio (L) sits in his barbershop in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Antonio (L) sits in his barbershop in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>The mayor of Riace, Domenico Lucano, poses for a photograph in Riace, November 23, 2013. In recent years Lucano has introduced a scheme to encourage immigrants to come to Riace and breathe new life into the village. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The mayor of Riace, Domenico Lucano, poses for a photograph in Riace, November 23, 2013. In recent years Lucano has introduced a scheme to encourage immigrants to come to Riace and breathe new life into the village. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Bullet holes are seen in the window of a restaurant in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Bullet holes are seen in the window of a restaurant in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Tokens used as a local currency are seen in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Tokens used as a local currency are seen in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Unme, a migrant from Pakistan, works in her ceramics shop in Riace, November 21, 2013. Unme is pregnant with her fourth son and arrived in Riace about 11 months ago. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Unme, a migrant from Pakistan, works in her ceramics shop in Riace, November 21, 2013. Unme is pregnant with her fourth son and arrived in Riace about 11 months ago. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Two women talk as they sit in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Two women talk as they sit in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Daniel, 32, collects rubbish with a cart pulled by a donkey in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Daniel, 32, collects rubbish with a cart pulled by a donkey in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Daniel, a migrant from Ghana, works as a construction worker in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Daniel, a migrant from Ghana, works as a construction worker in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Robert, a migrant from Ghana, stands with his employer Massimiliano in a bar in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Robert, a migrant from Ghana, stands with his employer Massimiliano in a bar in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Telahun, a migrant from Eritrea, talks on the phone on the terrace of his home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Telahun, a migrant from Eritrea, talks on the phone on the terrace of his home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Mohamed, a migrant from Benin, poses for a photograph in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Mohamed, a migrant from Benin, poses for a photograph in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>An Eritrean family sit in their home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

An Eritrean family sit in their home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Eritrean migrants prepare food in their home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Eritrean migrants prepare food in their home in Riace, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Daniel (R), a migrant from Ghana, and his girlfriend Angela, from Nigeria, wait for the bus in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Daniel (R), a migrant from Ghana, and his girlfriend Angela, from Nigeria, wait for the bus in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A woman walks with a child in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A woman walks with a child in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Amina, 20, a migrant from Somalia, studies Italian at a school in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Amina, 20, a migrant from Somalia, studies Italian at a school in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Children play after school in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Children play after school in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A drawing showing pupils and their names is seen on a classroom door in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A drawing showing pupils and their names is seen on a classroom door in Riace, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

