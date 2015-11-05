Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 2:00pm EST

The Cheney years

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney hunts pheasant in South Dakota November 5, 2002. REUTERS/David Bohrer/White House/Handout

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney hunts pheasant in South Dakota November 5, 2002. REUTERS/David Bohrer/White House/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney hunts pheasant in South Dakota November 5, 2002. REUTERS/David Bohrer/White House/Handout
Close
1 / 19
President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney look at their watches January 26, 2001 following the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office. REUTERS/White House handout

President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney look at their watches January 26, 2001 following the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office. REUTERS/White House handout

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney look at their watches January 26, 2001 following the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office. REUTERS/White House handout
Close
2 / 19
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Chief of Staff I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Chief of Staff I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Chief of Staff I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 19
U.S. President George W. Bush (L) walks from the Oval Office of the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured inside, in Washington, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President George W. Bush (L) walks from the Oval Office of the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured inside, in Washington, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2007
U.S. President George W. Bush (L) walks from the Oval Office of the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured inside, in Washington, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 19
U.S. President George W. Bush and members of his National Security team leave a meeting about U.S. military involvement in Iraq on the president's Central Texas ranch in Crawford, Texas, December 28, 2006. From L-R are: U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Peter Pace and Bush. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President George W. Bush and members of his National Security team leave a meeting about U.S. military involvement in Iraq on the president's Central Texas ranch in Crawford, Texas, December 28, 2006. From L-R are: U.S. Vice President Dick...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2006
U.S. President George W. Bush and members of his National Security team leave a meeting about U.S. military involvement in Iraq on the president's Central Texas ranch in Crawford, Texas, December 28, 2006. From L-R are: U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Peter Pace and Bush. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
5 / 19
Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush talks with communications director Karen Hughes (c) as vice presidential candidate Dick Cheney relaxes right July 26, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush talks with communications director Karen Hughes (c) as vice presidential candidate Dick Cheney relaxes right July 26, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush talks with communications director Karen Hughes (c) as vice presidential candidate Dick Cheney relaxes right July 26, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 19
U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney, suffering from a back injury while moving into his new home, is wheeled out of the North Portico of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney, suffering from a back injury while moving into his new home, is wheeled out of the North Portico of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2009
U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney, suffering from a back injury while moving into his new home, is wheeled out of the North Portico of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
7 / 19
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne visit the war cemetery of Nettuno, south of Rome January 26, 2004. REUTERS/Pool

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne visit the war cemetery of Nettuno, south of Rome January 26, 2004. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne visit the war cemetery of Nettuno, south of Rome January 26, 2004. REUTERS/Pool
Close
8 / 19
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush talks to running mate Republican presidential candidate Dick Cheney (L) over Bush's limousine at the airport before a campaign rally in Grand Chute, October 28, 2000. REUTERS/Staff

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush talks to running mate Republican presidential candidate Dick Cheney (L) over Bush's limousine at the airport before a campaign rally in Grand Chute, October 28, 2000. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush talks to running mate Republican presidential candidate Dick Cheney (L) over Bush's limousine at the airport before a campaign rally in Grand Chute, October 28, 2000. REUTERS/Staff
Close
9 / 19
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (second from left) waves from the stage with his family (L-R) daughter Liz Cheney Perry holding grandson Phillip Richard Perry, granddaughter Elizabeth Perry, granddaughter Kate Perry, wife Lynne, granddaughter Grace Perry, and son-in-law Phil Perry after speaking to the delegation on the third night of the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City, September 1, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (second from left) waves from the stage with his family (L-R) daughter Liz Cheney Perry holding grandson Phillip Richard Perry, granddaughter Elizabeth Perry, granddaughter Kate Perry, wife Lynne, granddaughter Grace...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (second from left) waves from the stage with his family (L-R) daughter Liz Cheney Perry holding grandson Phillip Richard Perry, granddaughter Elizabeth Perry, granddaughter Kate Perry, wife Lynne, granddaughter Grace Perry, and son-in-law Phil Perry after speaking to the delegation on the third night of the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City, September 1, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
10 / 19
U.S.Vice President Dick Cheney waits in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S.Vice President Dick Cheney waits in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2009
U.S.Vice President Dick Cheney waits in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
11 / 19
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney votes in the Wyoming state primary election at the fire station in his hometown of Wilson,Wyoming, August 22, 2006. REUTERS/David Bohrer/The White House/Handout

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney votes in the Wyoming state primary election at the fire station in his hometown of Wilson,Wyoming, August 22, 2006. REUTERS/David Bohrer/The White House/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2006
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney votes in the Wyoming state primary election at the fire station in his hometown of Wilson,Wyoming, August 22, 2006. REUTERS/David Bohrer/The White House/Handout
Close
12 / 19
Vice President Dick Cheney spends the day fly fishing on the Snake River in his home state of Wyoming July 8, 2001. REUTERS/White House handout

Vice President Dick Cheney spends the day fly fishing on the Snake River in his home state of Wyoming July 8, 2001. REUTERS/White House handout

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Vice President Dick Cheney spends the day fly fishing on the Snake River in his home state of Wyoming July 8, 2001. REUTERS/White House handout
Close
13 / 19
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld arrive for a moment of silence and ceremonies to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld arrive for a moment of silence and ceremonies to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2006
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld arrive for a moment of silence and ceremonies to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 19
Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush and his dog Spot with running mate Dick Cheney (L) walk at the Bush ranch near Crawford, Texas November 11, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush and his dog Spot with running mate Dick Cheney (L) walk at the Bush ranch near Crawford, Texas November 11, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush and his dog Spot with running mate Dick Cheney (L) walk at the Bush ranch near Crawford, Texas November 11, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 19
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
16 / 19
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured behind a scale model of the new U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at the naming ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford at the Pentagon in Washington, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured behind a scale model of the new U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at the naming ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford at the Pentagon in Washington, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2007
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured behind a scale model of the new U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at the naming ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford at the Pentagon in Washington, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 19
Dick Cheney (L) talks to George W. Bush at the inauguration ceremony, in Washington, January 20, 2001. REUTERS/Staff

Dick Cheney (L) talks to George W. Bush at the inauguration ceremony, in Washington, January 20, 2001. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Dick Cheney (L) talks to George W. Bush at the inauguration ceremony, in Washington, January 20, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
Close
18 / 19
President George W. Bush(L) and Vice President Dick Cheney celebrate at the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention. U.S. President George W. Bush (L) and Vice President Dick Cheney celebrate on the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, September 2, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President George W. Bush(L) and Vice President Dick Cheney celebrate at the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention. U.S. President George W. Bush (L) and Vice President Dick Cheney celebrate on the final night of the 2004 Republican...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President George W. Bush(L) and Vice President Dick Cheney celebrate at the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention. U.S. President George W. Bush (L) and Vice President Dick Cheney celebrate on the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, September 2, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 05 2015
World's most powerful people

World's most powerful people

Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people.

Nov 05 2015
Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Britain says there is a significant possibility that Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate was behind a suspected bomb attack that killed 224 people on board on a...

Nov 05 2015
China-Taiwan relations

China-Taiwan relations

A look back at tension between China and Taiwan, on the eve of historic talks between the two countries' leaders.

Nov 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast