The Chernobyl disaster
An aerial view of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine with an arrow pointing to the location of the explosion. On the morning of April 26, 1986, no one could yet tell that a meltdown in reactor 4 of the nuclear plant in then-Soviet Ukraine...more
A helicopter sprays a decontaminating substance over the region surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The accident killed 31 right away and forced tens of thousands to flee. The final death toll of those killed by radiation-related illnesses...more
A traffic policeman checks vehicles entering the restricted zone surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear station. Mikhail Gorbachev has since said he considered Chernobyl one of the main nails in the coffin of the Soviet Union which eventually collapsed in...more
A child drinks an anti-radiation iodine solution in a Warsaw clinic following the Chernobyl disaster. A Greenpeace report ahead of the 30th anniversary cites a Belarusian study estimating the total cancer deaths from the disaster at 115,000, in...more
An aerial view of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant still smoking shortly after the explosion of its fourth reactor. In particular, "the 30 km exclusion zone around the Chernobyl reactor remains highly contaminated and unsuitable to live in," it...more
A Ukrainian policeman decontaminates a bus used to carry workers who built a sarcophagus around the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear station. REUTERS/File
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the explosion of its fourth reactor. REUTERS/Vladimir Repik
An aerial view of the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after its explosion. REUTERS/File
A helicopter drops concrete onto the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power after its explosion. REUTERS/File
A wedding party crosses a street weeks after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the settlement of Polesskoe, near Chernobyl. REUTERS/Vladimir Repik
Major Leonid Telyatnikov, one of the first firefighters at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster and head of the Chernobyl fire brigade, hugs his wife Larisa in the hospital grounds where he is being treated for exposure to radiation....more
Representatives measure the level of radioactivity on the Koenigsplatz in Munich to combat radiation fears following the Chernobyl disaster. REUTERS/Claus Hampel
A worker at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant checks the radiation level in the engine room of the first and second power units. REUTERS/File
The building of the sarcophagus around the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after its explosion. REUTERS/File
The number four reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant after completion of the work to entomb it in concrete. REUTERS/File
Workers enter the Chernobyl nuclear power plant weeks after the 1986 explosion in its fourth reactor. The sign reads: 'Comrades, we guarantee the launch of the first and second bloc by October 1986', referring to the first and second reactor that...more
A technician monitors nuclear reactor number 3 in a control room of the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/File
Evacuees from the Chernobyl region's collective farms walk through the streets of a newly built village in Makarovsky district near Kiev. REUTERS/Tass
Alexander Kovalenko, the former Information Chief of the Chernobyl clean up, holds a radiation meter showing a level of 2.3 milliRoentgens (hundreds of thousands of times less than in the first days after the accident). In the background are the...more
A view of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, with reactor no. 4 in the foreground. REUTERS/Dominique Dubouble
Next Slideshows
Campaign cuisine
Keeping the candidates nourished on the primary trail.
America's Top Guns
U.S. military pilots take the highway to the danger zone.
Cars, planes and politics
The presidential candidates take to the road and skies, on their cross-country campaigns.
China's auto show
The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2016 in Beijing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.