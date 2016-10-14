Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 14, 2016 | 7:50pm EDT

The city under water

Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Residents walk in flood water in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A man pulls a boat down a flooded street with some of his belongings he recovered from his home as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Residents hang out on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A group of people are seen walking through flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A cat escapes the high water in a flooded area in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Residents paddle a canoe to their home to recover items from flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Rescue officials ride a boat down a flooded street in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A swift water rescue team is seen making its way through a flooded area in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A man walks through flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People ride in a boat down a flooded street with belongings they recovered from their home in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
National Guard Sgt. Jeremy Stellhorn (L) and Sgt. Michael Martine help a resident of a mobile home park board their truck as they are evacuated from rising river waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
An aerial view shows flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
People talk on a street that flooded in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Anthony Branch carries belongings from his home as flood waters rise in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Cars and pine trees are reflected in flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A tractor trailer is seen in flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A home is seen as flood waters rise in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A flooded minivan is pictured in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A boat is seen carrying residents from a flooded area in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
