The Class of 2012
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Business hold a sign saying "We are the fun %" as they cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Business hold a sign saying "We are the fun %" as they cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The Thunderbirds perform a fly past as graduates celebrate at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The Thunderbirds perform a fly past as graduates celebrate at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A swarm of bees covers a chair in the audience seating at Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A swarm of bees covers a chair in the audience seating at Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Tyler Brasfield, a graduate from Columbia University's School of Business, holds his son Tyler as he sends a text message during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Tyler Brasfield, a graduate from Columbia University's School of Business, holds his son Tyler as he sends a text message during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Boston University graduates cheer as their area of study is announced at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Boston University graduates cheer as their area of study is announced at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Journalism cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Journalism cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A graduate wears a pair of 2012 glasses at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A graduate wears a pair of 2012 glasses at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A police officer looks out at rows of empty chairs before the Liberty University commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A police officer looks out at rows of empty chairs before the Liberty University commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Students hold letters spelling out "No layoffs" during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Students hold letters spelling out "No layoffs" during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Congressman John Lewis holds up his honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Congressman John Lewis holds up his honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A graduate from Columbia University's Barnard College uses her a mobile phone to take a photo during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A graduate from Columbia University's Barnard College uses her a mobile phone to take a photo during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A graduate smiles as he takes his seat at the Berklee College of Music Commencement in Boston, Massachusetts, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A graduate smiles as he takes his seat at the Berklee College of Music Commencement in Boston, Massachusetts, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Journalism cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Journalism cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chinna Iheakaram (L) and Tanisha Everett, graduates from Columbia University's School of Social Work, ride the subway after the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Chinna Iheakaram (L) and Tanisha Everett, graduates from Columbia University's School of Social Work, ride the subway after the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Boston University graduates cheer as their area of study is announced at Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Boston University graduates cheer as their area of study is announced at Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
With the letters "LU" on a nearby hillside, Mitt Romney speaks at the Liberty University commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
With the letters "LU" on a nearby hillside, Mitt Romney speaks at the Liberty University commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
NBC News anchor Brian Williams is applauded as he receives an honorary doctorate in humane letters during commencement ceremonies from George Washington University on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
NBC News anchor Brian Williams is applauded as he receives an honorary doctorate in humane letters during commencement ceremonies from George Washington University on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets class Seniors before he attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
President Obama greets class Seniors before he attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A graduate from Columbia University's School of Engineering sleeps during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A graduate from Columbia University's School of Engineering sleeps during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A Tunisian cadet holds aloft his country's flag at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Tunisian cadet holds aloft his country's flag at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Seniors at the Joplin High School commencement ceremony say pledge of allegiance before U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State...more
Seniors at the Joplin High School commencement ceremony say pledge of allegiance before U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner prepares to speak at the Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies 2012 commencement ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner prepares to speak at the Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies 2012 commencement ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Public Health take photos during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Public Health take photos during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Graduating students await the start of Liberty University's commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduating students await the start of Liberty University's commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A graduate from Columbia University's Barnard College cheers as she takes part in the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A graduate from Columbia University's Barnard College cheers as she takes part in the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Students show emotions at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Students show emotions at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Public Health cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Public Health cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Undergraduate students cheer while they receive their degrees during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION)
Undergraduate students cheer while they receive their degrees during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION)
Comedian Andy Samberg gestures as he speaks during Harvard College Class Day at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Comedian Andy Samberg gestures as he speaks during Harvard College Class Day at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A graduate from Columbia University's Columbia College blows bubbles during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A graduate from Columbia University's Columbia College blows bubbles during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Boston University School of Management graduate Robert Rappa cheers at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Boston University School of Management graduate Robert Rappa cheers at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Graduates from Columbia University's Columbia College cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Graduates from Columbia University's Columbia College cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A graduate listens to a speaker at the Berklee College of Music commencement in Boston, Massachusetts, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A graduate listens to a speaker at the Berklee College of Music commencement in Boston, Massachusetts, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Comedian Andy Samberg kisses Harvard student Matthew DaSilva as he speaks during Harvard College Class Day at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Comedian Andy Samberg kisses Harvard student Matthew DaSilva as he speaks during Harvard College Class Day at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Engineering walk in a procession during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Graduates from Columbia University's School of Engineering walk in a procession during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Next Slideshows
Chen in America
The blind Chinese activist has been in the U.S. for a week.
Egypt votes
Egyptians vote in their first free election in decades.
Joplin's tornado: One year later
May 22 marks the one year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado that ripped through Joplin, Missouri, killing 161 people and damaging 7,500 homes.
100 days of protest
Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Canada, marking 100 days of student protests.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.