Pictures | Fri May 25, 2012

The Class of 2012

<p>Graduates from Columbia University's School of Business hold a sign saying "We are the fun %" as they cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>The Thunderbirds perform a fly past as graduates celebrate at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A swarm of bees covers a chair in the audience seating at Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Tyler Brasfield, a graduate from Columbia University's School of Business, holds his son Tyler as he sends a text message during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Boston University graduates cheer as their area of study is announced at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Graduates from Columbia University's School of Journalism cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A graduate wears a pair of 2012 glasses at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>A police officer looks out at rows of empty chairs before the Liberty University commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Students hold letters spelling out "No layoffs" during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>U.S. Congressman John Lewis holds up his honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A graduate from Columbia University's Barnard College uses her a mobile phone to take a photo during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A graduate smiles as he takes his seat at the Berklee College of Music Commencement in Boston, Massachusetts, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Graduates from Columbia University's School of Journalism cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Chinna Iheakaram (L) and Tanisha Everett, graduates from Columbia University's School of Social Work, ride the subway after the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Boston University graduates cheer as their area of study is announced at Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>With the letters "LU" on a nearby hillside, Mitt Romney speaks at the Liberty University commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>NBC News anchor Brian Williams is applauded as he receives an honorary doctorate in humane letters during commencement ceremonies from George Washington University on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>President Obama greets class Seniors before he attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama greets class Seniors before he attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A graduate from Columbia University's School of Engineering sleeps during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A Tunisian cadet holds aloft his country's flag at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Seniors at the Joplin High School commencement ceremony say pledge of allegiance before U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Seniors at the Joplin High School commencement ceremony say pledge of allegiance before U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner prepares to speak at the Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies 2012 commencement ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner prepares to speak at the Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies 2012 commencement ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Graduates from Columbia University's School of Public Health take photos during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Graduating students await the start of Liberty University's commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Virginia, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>A graduate from Columbia University's Barnard College cheers as she takes part in the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Students show emotions at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>George Washington University students gather for their commencement ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Graduates from Columbia University's School of Public Health cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Undergraduate students cheer while they receive their degrees during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: EDUCATION)</p>

<p>Comedian Andy Samberg gestures as he speaks during Harvard College Class Day at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>A graduate from Columbia University's Columbia College blows bubbles during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Boston University School of Management graduate Robert Rappa cheers at the Boston University Commencement 2012 in Boston, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Graduates from Columbia University's Columbia College cheer during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A graduate listens to a speaker at the Berklee College of Music commencement in Boston, Massachusetts, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Comedian Andy Samberg kisses Harvard student Matthew DaSilva as he speaks during Harvard College Class Day at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Graduates from Columbia University's School of Engineering walk in a procession during the university's commencement ceremony in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

