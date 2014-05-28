The class of 2014

Entertainer Sean Combs mops the sweat from his brow as he delivers the commencement address during the 2014 graduation ceremonies at Howard University in Washington, May 10, 2014. Combs talked about his time as a student at Howard more than 25 years...more

Entertainer Sean Combs mops the sweat from his brow as he delivers the commencement address during the 2014 graduation ceremonies at Howard University in Washington, May 10, 2014. Combs talked about his time as a student at Howard more than 25 years ago, and leaving the school prior to completing his degree. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

