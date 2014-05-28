The class of 2014
Graduates toss their hats in the air at the end of a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the graduating class listen to proceedings during commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the graduating class embrace at the end of the commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduating student Katherine Thomas has "I Did It" written on her mortar board during Commencement Exercises at Boston College in Boston, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduates from New York University cheer during the commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Graduates gather during 2014 commencement ceremonies at Howard University in Washington, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A graduate from New York University sits in the stands of Yankee Stadium during a commencement ceremony in the Bronx, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Graduates stand for the anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during 2014 commencement ceremonies at Howard University in Washington May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
West Point Graduate Alfred Fields of West Palm, Florida, is comforted after becoming emotional upon receiving his diploma during the commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Graduates from New York University cheer during the commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, May 21, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A graduate cries during a prayer during the 2014 graduation ceremonies at Howard University in Washington, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Entertainer Sean Combs mops the sweat from his brow as he delivers the commencement address during the 2014 graduation ceremonies at Howard University in Washington, May 10, 2014. Combs talked about his time as a student at Howard more than 25 years...more
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with graduates during a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduates from New York University are silhouetted in the stands of Yankee Stadium during a commencement ceremony in the Bronx, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen waves to the crowd after receiving her honorary doctorate degree from New York University at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Underclassmen listen from the back of the stadium as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
United States Secretary of State John Kerry ducks as he receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from college president William Leahy during Commencement Exercises at Boston College in Boston, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jill Abramson, former Executive Editor of the New York Times, gives the commencement address at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Graduates celebrate during the 2014 graduation ceremonies at Howard University in Washington May 10, 2014. Entertainer Sean Combs delivered the commencement address and received an honorary degree in Humanities during the ceremony. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Boston Celtics legend and NBA hall of famer Bob Cousy receives an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from college president William Leahy (L) during Commencement Exercises at Boston College in Boston, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduates hold hands during a prayer at the 2014 graduation ceremonies at Howard University in Washington, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Raindrops fall on Lieutenant bars awaiting to be presented to graduates of West Point during a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduates celebrate during the 2014 graduation ceremonies at Howard University in Washington, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama hands a diploma to a graduate during a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduates from New York University cheer during the commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
