Pictures | Fri Jun 3, 2016 | 9:01pm EDT

The class of 2016

The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Graduating students of the City College of New York cheer during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Graduating Medical School student Sumir Pandit stands to receive his degree during the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
President Obama walks the honour cordon as he arrives to participate in the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A midshipman uses his program to shield his face from the sun during the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A graduating student of the City College of New York holds her baby son as she stands with fellow graduates during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Graduates line up for the Baruch College Commencement Exercise at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Graduating students of the City College of New York cheer during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A graduating student of the City College of New York takes a selfie of the message on her cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Graduating student Kaspar Wittlinger holds his daughter Isabela during the City College of New York commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts to cheers from graduating students before receiving an honorary doctorate of humane letters from City College of New York during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A message is written on the cap of a graduating student as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (unseen) addresses graduating students of the City College of New York during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
President Obama salutes a graduate as he participates in the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Graduates toss their hats high in the air at the conclusion of their graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A graduate celebrates as President Obama (behind) participates in the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A graduating student of the City College of New York wears a message on his cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Graduating students at the John F. Kennedy School of Government cheer as they receive their degrees during the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Graduating student Calvin Tonini sits in Memorial Church for a service before the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Graduating students listen during the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Graduates pose for a photo as they line up for the Baruch College Commencement Exercise at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Graduating students of the City College of New York laugh together during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Graduating cadets listen as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Graduating students of the City College of New York cheer during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Graduating Law School students cheer as they receive their degrees during the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A graduating student of the City College of New York wears his 2016 cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
