The class of 2016
The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduating students of the City College of New York cheer during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graduating Medical School student Sumir Pandit stands to receive his degree during the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama walks the honour cordon as he arrives to participate in the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A midshipman uses his program to shield his face from the sun during the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A graduating student of the City College of New York holds her baby son as she stands with fellow graduates during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graduates line up for the Baruch College Commencement Exercise at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Graduating students of the City College of New York cheer during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A graduating student of the City College of New York takes a selfie of the message on her cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graduating student Kaspar Wittlinger holds his daughter Isabela during the City College of New York commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts to cheers from graduating students before receiving an honorary doctorate of humane letters from City College of New York during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan....more
A message is written on the cap of a graduating student as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (unseen) addresses graduating students of the City College of New York during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan....more
President Obama salutes a graduate as he participates in the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduates toss their hats high in the air at the conclusion of their graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A graduate celebrates as President Obama (behind) participates in the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A graduating student of the City College of New York wears a message on his cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graduating students at the John F. Kennedy School of Government cheer as they receive their degrees during the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduating student Calvin Tonini sits in Memorial Church for a service before the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduating students listen during the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduates pose for a photo as they line up for the Baruch College Commencement Exercise at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Graduating students of the City College of New York laugh together during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graduating cadets listen as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduating students of the City College of New York cheer during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graduating Law School students cheer as they receive their degrees during the 365th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A graduating student of the City College of New York wears his 2016 cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Sanders vs Clinton in California
Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders campaign across the Golden State.
Raiding the Tiger Temple
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wildlife authorities find tiger cub carcasses frozen and in jars in Thailand's Tiger Temple, as they seize live animals in response to global...
Air strikes in Syria
Air strikes continue in rebel-held areas of Syria.
Clashes erupt at Trump rally in California
Scuffles break out between supporters of Donald Trump and protesters after a rally in California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.