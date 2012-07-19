The clown-maker
Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. Quiros said most of his works are...more
Costa Rican sculptor Victor Quiros, 28, puts the finishing touches on a small clown sculpture made of recycled newspaper and adhesive tape, at his house in Paraiso de Cartago, west of San Jose, July 18, 2012. Quiros said most of his works are inspired by clowns and that he has dedicated 12 years to make sculptures. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
