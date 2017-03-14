Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 14, 2017

The colors of Holi

A man throws colored water during Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman dances during Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Devotees are sprayed with colored water inside temple premises during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in colored powder, is seen during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Students of Rabindra Bharati University blow color powder during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Hindu devotee is covered in colored powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Hindu devotee is covered in colored powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A man throws colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Women cover their faces during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Men blow colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
