The Confederate flag still flies
A man, who declined to give his name, holds a Confederate flag during a prayer at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The 150-year-old flag was originally...more
Eight year-old Ian Rutledge poses for a photograph before a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Many South Carolinians were particularly galled when the...more
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Lewis Frederick Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. The flag of the Confederacy, a blue saltier...more
Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. Many Southern whites, though, reject the notion that...more
Sky Eyes, who supports keeping the Confederate flag outside the State House, argues with opponents during a rally to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Don Doyle, a professor of history at the...more
Asha Jones listens to the speakers during a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The debate is not a new one for South Carolina, which raised the flag over the...more
The U.S. flag and South Carolina state flag flies at half staff to honor the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church as the confederate battle flag also flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House...more
The "March for Black Lives" passes by the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015. The flag demonstrators carried shows a black fist closing around the confederate flag. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. Supporters, who fly the flag at their...more
A Confederate battle flag (L) and a United States flag fly outside a home in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Evans Bruner, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mariangeles Borghini holds a banner asking for the removal of the confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of James Nettles, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jay Bender holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Karl L. Larsen holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People hold signs during a protest asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Sheila DiCiorrio holds a sign asking for the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House to be removed in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
