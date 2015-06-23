Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 23, 2015 | 3:50pm EDT

The Confederate flag still flies

A man, who declined to give his name, holds a Confederate flag during a prayer at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The 150-year-old flag was originally used as a Civil War battle flag by the seven slave states that broke away from the Union in 1861. But those calling for its removal say the banner is an inappropriate symbol because of its racist associations. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man, who declined to give his name, holds a Confederate flag during a prayer at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The 150-year-old flag was originally...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man, who declined to give his name, holds a Confederate flag during a prayer at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The 150-year-old flag was originally used as a Civil War battle flag by the seven slave states that broke away from the Union in 1861. But those calling for its removal say the banner is an inappropriate symbol because of its racist associations. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 17
Eight year-old Ian Rutledge poses for a photograph before a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Many South Carolinians were particularly galled when the Confederate flag was left flying high after Wednesday's massacre, even as the state and national flag were lowered to half-staff. Although the Confederate flag was near the capitol building, not on its dome, the omission was seen as a mark of insensitivity. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Eight year-old Ian Rutledge poses for a photograph before a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Many South Carolinians were particularly galled when the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Eight year-old Ian Rutledge poses for a photograph before a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Many South Carolinians were particularly galled when the Confederate flag was left flying high after Wednesday's massacre, even as the state and national flag were lowered to half-staff. Although the Confederate flag was near the capitol building, not on its dome, the omission was seen as a mark of insensitivity. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 17
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Lewis Frederick Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. The flag of the Confederacy, a blue saltier emblazoned with white stars on a red background, has fluttered near the state legislature since the early 1960s when it was put up during the peak of the civil rights movement. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Lewis Frederick Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. The flag of the Confederacy, a blue saltier...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Lewis Frederick Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. The flag of the Confederacy, a blue saltier emblazoned with white stars on a red background, has fluttered near the state legislature since the early 1960s when it was put up during the peak of the civil rights movement. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 17
Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. Many Southern whites, though, reject the notion that the flag is inherently racist. Rather it is a long-cherished symbol of their heritage and an expression of a distinctive Southern identity, they say. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. Many Southern whites, though, reject the notion that...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. Many Southern whites, though, reject the notion that the flag is inherently racist. Rather it is a long-cherished symbol of their heritage and an expression of a distinctive Southern identity, they say. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 17
Sky Eyes, who supports keeping the Confederate flag outside the State House, argues with opponents during a rally to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Don Doyle, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, said that the Confederate flag gained its modern meaning from the 1950s onwards when it was used in opposition to the civil rights movement that sought to end segregation and create equal right for blacks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sky Eyes, who supports keeping the Confederate flag outside the State House, argues with opponents during a rally to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Don Doyle, a professor of history at the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Sky Eyes, who supports keeping the Confederate flag outside the State House, argues with opponents during a rally to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Don Doyle, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, said that the Confederate flag gained its modern meaning from the 1950s onwards when it was used in opposition to the civil rights movement that sought to end segregation and create equal right for blacks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 17
Asha Jones listens to the speakers during a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The debate is not a new one for South Carolina, which raised the flag over the State House in the early 1960s. The flag was moved to its current location, on a lower flagpole on the capitol grounds in 2000, a compromise at a time when some were calling for it to be retired. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Asha Jones listens to the speakers during a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The debate is not a new one for South Carolina, which raised the flag over the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Asha Jones listens to the speakers during a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The debate is not a new one for South Carolina, which raised the flag over the State House in the early 1960s. The flag was moved to its current location, on a lower flagpole on the capitol grounds in 2000, a compromise at a time when some were calling for it to be retired. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 17
The U.S. flag and South Carolina state flag flies at half staff to honor the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church as the confederate battle flag also flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. Dylann Roof, the suspect in the Charleston shooting, had a Confederate flag on the license plate of the car he was driving when he was arrested. Just this week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ban in Texas on license plates bearing the Confederate flag. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

The U.S. flag and South Carolina state flag flies at half staff to honor the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church as the confederate battle flag also flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
The U.S. flag and South Carolina state flag flies at half staff to honor the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church as the confederate battle flag also flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. Dylann Roof, the suspect in the Charleston shooting, had a Confederate flag on the license plate of the car he was driving when he was arrested. Just this week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ban in Texas on license plates bearing the Confederate flag. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
7 / 17
The "March for Black Lives" passes by the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015. The flag demonstrators carried shows a black fist closing around the confederate flag. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The "March for Black Lives" passes by the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015. The flag demonstrators carried shows a black fist closing around the confederate flag. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
The "March for Black Lives" passes by the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 20, 2015. The flag demonstrators carried shows a black fist closing around the confederate flag. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 17
A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. Supporters, who fly the flag at their homes, wear it on clothing and put it on bumper stickers, see it as a symbol of the South's history and culture, as well a memorial to the roughly 480,000 Confederate casualties during the 1861-65 Civil War. That figure includes the dead, wounded and prisoners. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. Supporters, who fly the flag at their...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. Supporters, who fly the flag at their homes, wear it on clothing and put it on bumper stickers, see it as a symbol of the South's history and culture, as well a memorial to the roughly 480,000 Confederate casualties during the 1861-65 Civil War. That figure includes the dead, wounded and prisoners. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 17
A Confederate battle flag (L) and a United States flag fly outside a home in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag (L) and a United States flag fly outside a home in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Confederate battle flag (L) and a United States flag fly outside a home in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 17
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Evans Bruner, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Evans Bruner, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Evans Bruner, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 17
Mariangeles Borghini holds a banner asking for the removal of the confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Mariangeles Borghini holds a banner asking for the removal of the confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mariangeles Borghini holds a banner asking for the removal of the confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
12 / 17
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of James Nettles, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of James Nettles, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of James Nettles, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 17
Jay Bender holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Jay Bender holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Jay Bender holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
14 / 17
Karl L. Larsen holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Karl L. Larsen holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Karl L. Larsen holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
15 / 17
People hold signs during a protest asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People hold signs during a protest asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People hold signs during a protest asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
16 / 17
Sheila DiCiorrio holds a sign asking for the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House to be removed in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Sheila DiCiorrio holds a sign asking for the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House to be removed in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Sheila DiCiorrio holds a sign asking for the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House to be removed in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
What we do for beauty

What we do for beauty

Next Slideshows

What we do for beauty

What we do for beauty

Snake spas, curry pools and gold masks are just some of the extreme beauty measures people employ.

Jun 23 2015
Mermaid parade

Mermaid parade

The annual Coney Island parade seeks to bring mythology to life.

Jun 22 2015
International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.

Jun 22 2015
Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revelers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

Jun 22 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast