The Confederate flag still flies

Asha Jones listens to the speakers during a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The debate is not a new one for South Carolina, which raised the flag over the...more

Asha Jones listens to the speakers during a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. The debate is not a new one for South Carolina, which raised the flag over the State House in the early 1960s. The flag was moved to its current location, on a lower flagpole on the capitol grounds in 2000, a compromise at a time when some were calling for it to be retired. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close