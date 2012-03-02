The Costa Allegra adrift
A passenger (C) of the Costa Allegra cruise ship is embraced by her relative as she arrives at Malpensa airport in Milan March 2, 2012. Weary passengers complained of unbearable heat and appalling hygiene for three days in the Indian Ocean aboard...more
A hostess (R) holds up a sign as she escorts passengers of the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Fiumicino airport in Rome March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A passenger (R) of the Costa Allegra cruise ship gestures as he speaks to journalists at Malpensa airport in Milan March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
The Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Passengers are seen as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Passengers walk with their luggage after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A passenger (C) looks for his bags after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A passenger carries her baby after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Passengers are seen after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Captain Niccolo Alba of the Costa Allegra cruise ship wipes his tears during a news conference in Seychelles March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Workers give the thumbs up and victory signs onboard the Costa Allegra cruise ship as it arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Passengers alight from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A passenger cheers as she alights from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A passenger waves as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Men stand on a boat as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port on Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy
The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy
The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy
A still image taken from video footage shows the Costa Allegra cruise ship being towed by French tuna boat Trevignon in the Indian Ocean, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zil Air/Handout
A still image taken from a video footage shows the Costa Allegra cruise ship being towed by French tuna boat Trevignon in the Indian Ocean, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zil Air/Handout
