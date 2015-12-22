The court-martial of Bowe Bergdahl
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat...more
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl (R) leaves the courthouse with one of his defense attorneys, Lt. Col. Franklin Rosenblatt (L), after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl, 29, was...more
Jani and Bob Bergdahl, parents of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speak during a news conference after Bergdahl was released, at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Retired U.S. Army Spc. Cody Full (C), who served in Afghanistan with Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, sits next to Andy Andrews (L), the father of Army 2nd Lt. Darryn Andrews, and Michael Waltz (R) as they testify during a House Foreign Affairs Middle East and...more
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters
President Barack Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl (R) and Jami Bergdahl (L) after delivering a statement about the release of their son, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pin is seen on a world map on the wall of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, where the Bergdahl family regularly attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
U.S. Army Private Bowe Bergdahl watches as one of his captors displays his identity tag to the camera at an unknown location in Afghanistan, July 19, 2009. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
President Barack Obama walks with Jani Bergdahl to deliver a statement about the release of her son in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bob Bergdahl speaks during a news conference after the release of his son, at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness
A sign of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
(L-R) Air Force Colonel Timothy Marsano, Army Major Kevin Hickey, and Army Dr. (Col) Bradley Kamrowskipopen, who are part of the support team for the Bergdahl family, attend a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho...more
A billboard calling for the release of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is shown in this picture taken near Spokane, Washington on February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff T. Green
Jani and Bob Bergdahl address a rally held in their son's honor in Haley, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Losness
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters
Bob Bergdahl sits on a motorcycle belonging to his son, Bowe Bergdahl, during of a rally honoring him in Hailey, Idaho, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Sue Martin, owner of Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bowe Bergdahl worked, speaks to reporters in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
A ribbon of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Pictures and writings honoring Bowe Bergdahl are displayed inside Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bergdahl used to work at, in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
A car drives past yellow balloons and a sign of support for U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
