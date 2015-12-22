The court-martial of Bowe Bergdahl

U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl (R) leaves the courthouse with one of his defense attorneys, Lt. Col. Franklin Rosenblatt (L), after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl, 29, was...more

U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl (R) leaves the courthouse with one of his defense attorneys, Lt. Col. Franklin Rosenblatt (L), after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl, 29, was ordered last week to face a court-martial after being charged earlier this year with desertion and endangering U.S. troops. The latter offense carries a life sentence if he is convicted. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

