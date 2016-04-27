The Cruz-Fiorina ticket
Ted Cruz holds a campaign rally to announce Carly Fiorina as his running mate in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
Ted Cruz embraces Carly Fiorina at a campaign rally where he announced Fiorina as his running mate in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
Ted Cruz greets Carly Fiorina after she endorsed Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during the conservative leadership project event in Columbia, South Carolina January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz is joined by Carly Fiorina at a Cruz town hall event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando, Florida March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
Ted Cruz and campaign aide Bruce Redden react to losing a game of foosball before a campaign event in Syracuse, New York April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carly Fiorina watches as Ted Cruz speaks with the media ahead of a campaign rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz stands along the United States border with Mexico with former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan (L) near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Carly Fiorina listens to a question from Nadine Suby of Ankeny, Iowa, after speaking at the 10th Annual Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz is joined by Carly Fiorina at a press conference after a Cruz town hall event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando, Florida March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Carly Fiorina arrives at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first Republican debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
