The Cuba-U.S. thaw

Gerardo Hernandez , one of the so-called "Cuban Five", reacts with his wife Adriana Perez (L) during Cuban musician Silvio Rodriguez's concert in Havana December 20, 2014. The United States helped Hernandez, a Cuban spy imprisoned in California artificially inseminate his wife back in Cuba, a goodwill gesture while Washington and Havana were engaged in secret talks on restoring diplomatic ties, U.S. officials said. Now Hernandez and Adriana are expecting his baby in two weeks, even though he was locked up for 16 years without conjugal visits. It will be a girl called Gema, Cuban official media said. Hernandez was serving a double-life sentence at the U.S. federal penitentiary in Victorville until his release as part of a prisoner swap, which was completed the same day the United States and Cuba announced they would restore diplomatic ties after more than 50 years. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

