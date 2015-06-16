Edition:
The Cuba-U.S. thaw

Private vendor Lionel Hernandez (C), 47, waves the U.S. and Cuban national flags moments before the match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. The New York Cosmos dominated Cuba 4-1 in a soccer friendly meant to promote better relations between the United States and Cuba and demonstrate that baseball-mad Cuba is also becoming a soccer nation. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Lizmaria Perez, 7, (C), chats with friends before a rehearsal of the choral group Sol Fa which she is part of before the presentation of the Los Angeles Children's Chorus Young Men�s Ensemble, a U.S. children's choir, in Havana, June 15, 2015. The Los Angeles children's chorus is seeking to help ease old Cold War tensions between Cuba and the United States with an 11-day tour of the island nation amidst a historic detente. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Georganne Nixon, wife of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, stands near a 1954 Chevrolet car at a hotel in Havana March 2, 2015. The most important U.S. agricultural delegation to visit Cuba in more than a decade began three days of meetings, hoping to find potential business partners and urge the U.S. Congress to lift the trade embargo against the Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Cuban wrestler Livan Lopez Azcuy slams U.S. wrestler David Taylor during their "Salsa in the Square" wrestling match in New York's Times Square, May 21, 2015. United States wrestled Cuba in an exhibition in New York City's Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A creation by U.S. artist Duke Riley called "La esquina fria" for the 12th Havana Biennial, is seen at Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" May 24, 2015. The ice rink by Riley is an artistic representation of the thaw in United States-Cuba relations. Young and old came out to marvel at the spectacle with mostly older people watching and the children enjoying the simple pleasure of skating around the rink. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
U.S. artists and art curators who came to visit the 12th Havana Biennial take pictures in downtown Havana, May 29, 2015. The United States formally dropped Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, an important step toward restoring diplomatic ties but one that will have limited effect on removing U.S. sanctions on the Communist-ruled island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. Netflix Inc launched its movie and TV streaming service in Cuba, joining the list of U.S. companies looking to take advantage of thawing diplomatic relations between the United States and the communist-ruled island country. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Real estate agent Michael Schaftle, 43, from Germany, smokes as he competes for the longest ash during the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana, February 26, 2015. Cuban cigar-maker Habanos S.A. envisions gaining 25 percent to 30 percent of the U.S. premium cigar market if the United States lifts its trade embargo on Cuba, potentially selling 70 million to 90 million cigars per year, the company said on Monday. The prospect of the United States lifting is 53-year-old embargo improved after the United States and Cuba announced on December 17 their intention to restore diplomatic relations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Suylen Escobar, 17, member of the choral Cantoria Coralillo puts make up before the presentation of the Los Angeles Children's Chorus Young Men�s Ensemble, a U.S. children's choir, in Havana, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
People line up on the sidewalk to enter the United States Interests Section in Havana (USINT), January 15, 2015. The United States rolled out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease the half-century-old embargo against Cuba, opening up the country to expanded travel, trade and financial activities. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
David Pena poses for a photograph with his Lada 2101 built in 1979 on a street in Havana February 9, 2015. Getting parts from the United States is cheaper than in Cuba, where state-run stores sell them at four times the cost, said Pena, a mechanic and president of the Russian Car Club in Havana who drives a souped-up, sporty red 1972 Lada 2101 that he fixed himself. His own Lada has a Fiat engine and an extra Alfa Romeo carburetor. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Chairs are prepared before a news conference in Washington, after the fourth round of U.S.-Cuba talks to re-establish diplomatic relations and re-open embassies, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Gerardo Hernandez , one of the so-called "Cuban Five", reacts with his wife Adriana Perez (L) during Cuban musician Silvio Rodriguez's concert in Havana December 20, 2014. The United States helped Hernandez, a Cuban spy imprisoned in California artificially inseminate his wife back in Cuba, a goodwill gesture while Washington and Havana were engaged in secret talks on restoring diplomatic ties, U.S. officials said. Now Hernandez and Adriana are expecting his baby in two weeks, even though he was locked up for 16 years without conjugal visits. It will be a girl called Gema, Cuban official media said. Hernandez was serving a double-life sentence at the U.S. federal penitentiary in Victorville until his release as part of a prisoner swap, which was completed the same day the United States and Cuba announced they would restore diplomatic ties after more than 50 years. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Alan Gross, recently released from prison in Cuba, thrusts his fists in the air as he is mentioned by President Barack Obama during his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
People line up to buy vegetables as a man sitting inside wears a tee shirt with an image of Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara in a market in Havana, March 2, 2015. The most important U.S. agricultural delegation to visit Cuba in more than a decade began three days of meetings, hoping to find potential business partners and urge the U.S. Congress to lift the trade embargo against the Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Boys protect themselves from the rain as they watch the friendly match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A passenger pushes a luggage cart after arriving on a charter flight from Tampa, Florida, at the airport in Havana January 15, 2015. The United States rolled out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the country to expanded U.S. travel, trade and financial activities. The 54-year-old U.S. embargo on Cuba will remain in place - only Congress can lift it. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A U.S. support boat arrives to Marina Hemingway during the Havana challenge race May 16, 2015. Several small sailboats that raced across the Caribbean sea from Key West began arriving in Havana in what is the first government sanctioned United States to Cuba boat race in more than 50 years. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A woman wearing pants with the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. Stunned Cubans celebrated an apparent end to decades of conflict with the United States after both governments said they would restore diplomatic relations cut off in 1961. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Tourists take a ride in a convertible car in Havana, January 6, 2015. Tour operators hope a fledgling detente between Cuba and the United States will lure hundreds of thousands of U.S. tourists to enjoy the island's once forbidden fruits: its white beaches, colonial cities, fine cigars and rum, and the vintage American cars on its streets. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
