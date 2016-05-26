The dangerous Mediterranean route

Coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, are seen during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service for 13 migrants who died in the worst shipwreck in the...more

Coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, are seen during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service for 13 migrants who died in the worst shipwreck in the Mediterranean in recent history, while the navy continued its search for other victims of the disaster. More than 700 people, most of them locked below deck, were believed to have drowned in April. Their overloaded fishing boat capsized after colliding with a ship that had come to their aid some 70 nautical miles off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

