The dangerous Mediterranean route
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. A large...more
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the...more
Coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, are seen during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service for 13 migrants who died in the worst shipwreck in the...more
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. Some 241 mostly West African migrants on the ship arrived on the Italian island of...more
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015....more
The bodies of dead migrants, which were recovered by the Libyan coastguard, are seen after their boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the...more
A migrant disembarks from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A group of Sudanese and Eritrean migrants are seen in silhouette near a rock with white hand prints on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimiglia, Italy and Menton, France, September 23, 2015....more
Belongings of dead migrants, which were recovered by the Libyan coast guard, are seen after their boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the...more
A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Migrants line up as they disembark the German naval vessel Frankfurt Am Main in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard...more
Migrants and activists stand on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Ventimiglia, Italy and Menton, France, September 30, 2015. The placard reads "Where is European Union". REUTERS/Eric...more
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A migrant carries his baby on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) alongside the MOAS ship MV Phoenix before being transferred to the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot off the coast of Libya August 6, 2015. An estimated...more
Bags containing a body of two migrants, who died after a boat sank off the coast, lay in a navy base in Tripoli, Libya, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A group of migrants protect themselves with emergency blankets from a sudden rain storm as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015....more
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo (not pictured) off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about...more
A Sub-Saharan migrant is medically examined by an Italian health official after disembarking from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in Vibo Valentia, Italy, July 31, 2015. 195 migrants who were rescued off Libya arrived in...more
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118...more
A migrant rests after disembarking from the German navy vessel Schleswig Holstein in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants receive medical assistance as they disembark from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Catania's harbour, Italy, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant dives into the water from an overloaded wooden boat during a rescue operation 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants on the boat were rescued by the international non-governmental organisations...more
Men carry the body of a dead migrant that was recovered by the Libyan coastguard after a boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the Libyan...more
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean, according to survivors of the journey who arrived on the...more
A doctor carries a child as migrants disembark from the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) vessel at Pozzallo's harbour in Sicily, Italy, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant reacts while staying on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A member of the homicide squad holds plastic evidence bags containing unclaimed items, including photos, money and a travel pass, that belonged to a migrant who died during their journey to Europe, in the police department in Palermo, Italy November...more
Next Slideshows
NY Fleet Week
Ships and sailors arrive in New York for Fleet Week.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Shirts off for Hillary
Two male supporters take off their shirts at a Hillary Clinton rally in California.
Hurt lockers of the Middle East
Bomb disposal units remove the threat of explosives in the conflict zones of Syria and Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.