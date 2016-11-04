Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 4, 2016 | 12:05pm EDT

The dark side of the election

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 27 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 27 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 27 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 12
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally accompanied by vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Philadelphia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally accompanied by vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Philadelphia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally accompanied by vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Philadelphia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 12
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 12
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Close
4 / 12
Supporters rally with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tallahassee, Florida, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters rally with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tallahassee, Florida, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Supporters rally with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tallahassee, Florida, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 12
President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 12
Melania Trump attends Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Melania Trump attends Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Melania Trump attends Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 12
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 12
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets students at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets students at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets students at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 12
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Florida, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Florida, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Florida, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 12
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Phoenix, Arizona, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Phoenix, Arizona, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Phoenix, Arizona, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 12
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Black skies of Mosul

Black skies of Mosul

Next Slideshows

Black skies of Mosul

Black skies of Mosul

Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.

Nov 04 2016
Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia

Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia

Tens of thousands of hardline Muslim protesters rally to demand the resignation of the governor of the capital, Jakarta, who they said had insulted the Koran.

Nov 04 2016
Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers

Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers

A car bomb explodes in southeastern Turkey's largest city, hours after police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region's biggest political party.

Nov 04 2016
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

Nov 03 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast