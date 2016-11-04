The dark side of the election
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 27 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally accompanied by vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Philadelphia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada,...more
Supporters rally with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tallahassee, Florida, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melania Trump attends Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets students at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Florida, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Phoenix, Arizona, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
