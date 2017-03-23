Edition:
The day after in London

Flowers left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police officers salute during a minute's silence outside New Scotland Yard. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police officers hold flowers given to them by well wishers in Westminster. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Forensic officers search the road on their hands and knees next to Westminster Abbey. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Floral tributes are seen in Westminster the day after an attack. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Thursday, March 23, 2017
A police officer leaves a property that was raided, in Birmingham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Conservative MP Dominc Grieve ducks under police tape on Whitehall the morning after. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, March 23, 2017
A floral tribute is seen in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, March 23, 2017
A floral tribute is seen next to police tape by the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, March 23, 2017
A police officer stands behind tape restricting access to an area in Westminster. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Two women carry flowers as they walk alongside the police cordon the morning after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
A police officer stands on duty as the union flag flies over Parliament at half-mast. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Armed police officers patrol outside New Scotland Yard. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister leaves 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Forensics investigators and police officers work at the site near Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Flags fly at half-mast over the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police work at Carriage Gate outside the Houses of Parliament. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police officers and forensics investigators and police officers work on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, March 23, 2017
Flowers are laid at the scene on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
