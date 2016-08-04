The day Reagan was shot
President Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd immediately before being shot outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Secret service agents and police surround John Hinckley Jr. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House senior staff hold an emergency meeting on the assassination attempt in the situation room. From left to right: Helene Von Damm, Fred Fielding, Drew Lewis, Richard Allen, Don Regan, Alexander Haig, David Gergen, Max Friedersdorf, Larry...more
Secretary of State Alexander Haig speaks in the White House Press Room about President Reagan's condition. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan looks at a "Get Well Soon Mr. President" photo while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan talking with James Baker and Senator Laxalt while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan leaving George Washington Hospital escorted by Nancy Reagan and daughter Patti Davis, April 11, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan returning home to the White House. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan working in his study four days after returning. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan attends his first cabinet meeting after returning. From left to right: James Watt, Alexander Haig, Martin Anderson, President Reagan, Frank Carlucci, Joseph Wright. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
On the trail with Trump
Donald Trump on the campaign trail this week.
I am Yazidi
The plight of the religious community of Yazidis, who were massacred two years ago in Sinjar in what the U.N. deemed to be a genocide.
Libya's battle on the beach
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government shell Islamic State fighters from the beach.
Zimbabwe tensions rising
Zimbabwe has witnessed several anti-government protests in recent months, including the biggest stay at home demonstration by activist pastor Evan Mawarire's...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.