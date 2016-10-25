The death of a boy
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in...more
Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A blood stained stretcher lies on a wall after the shelling. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man reacts over the bodies before their graveyard burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy carries a concrete block to be used in the burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children inspect the bodies. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries Mahmoud's body for burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
