The death of Freddie Gray

Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck while he was transported...more

Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck while he was transported in the back of a police van. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close