The death of Freddie Gray

A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
1 / 25
Police watch on as a man participates in a protest in Union Square after Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was acquitted of all charges for his involvement in the death of Freddie Gray in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
2 / 25
Sheriff Deputies stand inside the courthouse in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
3 / 25
A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
4 / 25
Gloria Darden, mother of the late Freddie Gray, stands silently during a press conference at the law office of Murphy, Falcon, and Murphy in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
5 / 25
Sheriff deputies escort the family of police officer Edward Nero from the courthouse in Baltimore. Nero was acquitted of four charges in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
6 / 25
Baltimore police officer Edward Nero arrives for his trial in connection with the death of Freddie Gray at a courthouse in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
7 / 25
A man protests on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
8 / 25
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck while he was transported in the back of a police van. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
9 / 25
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore. Gray's death triggered protests, rioting and arson in the majority black city of 620,000 people and intensified a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
10 / 25
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
11 / 25
A police armored car is pelted with garbage as it moves down a street as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
12 / 25
A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
13 / 25
A looted wig shop is seen the morning after protests in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
14 / 25
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
15 / 25
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
16 / 25
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
17 / 25
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
18 / 25
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
19 / 25
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
20 / 25
Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence after announcing "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case" of officers involved in his arrest, in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
21 / 25
Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department. REUTERS/Baltimore Police Department

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
22 / 25
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
23 / 25
A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
24 / 25
A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
25 / 25
