The death of Walter Scott
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager (R) is seen allegedly shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. Slager was charged with murder...more
Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A still image taken from police dash cam video allegedly shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/South...more
Photos are displayed by the prosecution show the appearance of Michael Slager in April, during bond hearing, in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
A participant leaves the vigil conducted by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Protest signs and flowers adorn a fence during civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton's vigil at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Denise Cromwell of the Black Lives Matter movement, looks over the memorial for Walter Scott after a vigil conducted by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of Scott's death in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Miles Scott, son of the late Walter Scott, sits with a friend on a bench as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randal Hill
The casket of Walter Scott is wheeled into W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for his funeral. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Jerome Taylor of North Charleston, South Carolina holds signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement, hugs a supporter during a vigil with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jay "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson (right, kneeling), the national director of the Black Lives Matter movement, looks over the memorial during a vigil conducted by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North...more
A protester holds a sign during a late rally at city hall in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Judy Scott, mother of the late Walter Scott, wipes a tear as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randal Hill
Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, waits in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill text
Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Relatives and friends gathered to remember Walter Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randal Hill
A young church goer hugs his mother's arm before civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Miles Scott, son of the late Walter Scott, lays a rose as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randal Hill
A police officer watches protestors at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
The dark side of the election
Candidates, supporters and surrogates operating in the shadows of the presidential election.
Black skies of Mosul
Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.
Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia
Tens of thousands of hardline Muslim protesters rally to demand the resignation of the governor of the capital, Jakarta, who they said had insulted the Koran.
Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers
A car bomb explodes in southeastern Turkey's largest city, hours after police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region's biggest political party.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.