Pictures | Fri Nov 4, 2016

The death of Walter Scott

North Charleston police officer Michael Slager (R) is seen allegedly shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. Slager was charged with murder after a video showed him shooting eight times at the back of Scott who was running away. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said state investigators decided to charge officer Slager, 33, with the murder of Scott after they viewed the video of the incident, which followed a traffic stop. REUTERS/Feidin Santana/handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A still image taken from police dash cam video allegedly shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Photos are displayed by the prosecution show the appearance of Michael Slager in April, during bond hearing, in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center in Summerville. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A participant leaves the vigil conducted by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Protest signs and flowers adorn a fence during civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton's vigil at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Denise Cromwell of the Black Lives Matter movement, looks over the memorial for Walter Scott after a vigil conducted by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of Scott's death in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Miles Scott, son of the late Walter Scott, sits with a friend on a bench as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randal Hill

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
The casket of Walter Scott is wheeled into W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for his funeral. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Jerome Taylor of North Charleston, South Carolina holds signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement, hugs a supporter during a vigil with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Jay "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson (right, kneeling), the national director of the Black Lives Matter movement, looks over the memorial during a vigil conducted by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A protester holds a sign during a late rally at city hall in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Judy Scott, mother of the late Walter Scott, wipes a tear as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randal Hill

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, waits in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill text

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Relatives and friends gathered to remember Walter Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randal Hill

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A young church goer hugs his mother's arm before civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Miles Scott, son of the late Walter Scott, lays a rose as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randal Hill

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A police officer watches protestors at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
