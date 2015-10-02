The deer of Richmond Park
A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin...more
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken, walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Red deer stag barks in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015.REUTERS/Toby Melville
Deer graze on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in London, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Deer stags stand in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six...more
A Red deer stag barks in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six...more
A Red deer stag barks in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six...more
A male red deer barks in the early morning in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A male red deer, covered in mud, barks in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A herd of young deer run in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A runner passes deer in Richmond Park in west London April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Male deer lock antlers in the snow in Richmond Park in west London on February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A male deer approaches females during the rutting season on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in south-west London November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Two deer clash antlers during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Red deer stand in the path of approaching horses in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Two deer clash antlers during an early morning rut in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Deer stand in Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
The jungle of Calais
Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, France.
Inside the Russian military
The Russian Armed Forces in training and action.
When the Berlin Wall fell
Germany celebrates 25 years since reunification.
Colombia's last nomadic tribe
Since emerging from the jungle 10 years ago, the Nukak Maku have clashed with the modern world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.