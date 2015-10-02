The deer of Richmond Park

A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin...more

A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

