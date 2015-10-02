Edition:
The deer of Richmond Park

A Red deer stag barks, with a female seen behind, in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken, walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
A Red deer stag barks in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015.REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Deer graze on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in London, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2009
Deer stags stand in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A Red deer stag barks in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A Red deer stag barks in the morning sun in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 2, 2015. The Royal Park has had Red and Fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd of over six hundred animals. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A male red deer barks in the early morning in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
A male red deer, covered in mud, barks in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2013
A herd of young deer run in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
A runner passes deer in Richmond Park in west London April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2012
Male deer lock antlers in the snow in Richmond Park in west London on February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
A male deer approaches females during the rutting season on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in south-west London November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Two deer clash antlers during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2013
Red deer stand in the path of approaching horses in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2012
Two deer clash antlers during an early morning rut in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
Deer stand in Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, November 28, 2010
Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, November 28, 2010
A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2012
