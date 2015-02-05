The Devil's Brigade
Men of 3-1, First Special Service Force, also known as the Devil's Brigade, Sergeant Leonard L. Grew, Privates J.F. Ball and F.A. Murphy (L-R) sit in an M-2 60mm mortar pit at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April 1944. The unit, forerunners of the...more
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (R), of Canada, smile after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony honoring them and their fellow members of the First Special Service Force at the U.S....more
Personnel of the First Special Service Force are briefed before setting out on a patrol at Anzio beachhead, Italy, April 20, 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives
Casimer Celske, a veteran from Illinois, waves to the crowd as he is mentioned in remarks by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the First Special Service Force prepare a meal at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives
Herb Peppard (R), a veteran of the First Special Service Force from Truro, Nova Scotia, and his daughter Lark Peppard Hewer sing "It's a Long Way to Tipperary" after a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3,...more
Men of the First Special Service Force, Sergeant C.L. Sullivan (L) and Private Charles H. Prestwich, prepare with a Browning light machine gun at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April, 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence...more
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) wipes away tears during his remarks at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Men of 5-2, First Special Service Force prepare to go on an evening patrol at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April, 1944. (L-R) Private Dan Lemaire, Private First Class Richard Stealey, Sergeant Charles Shepard, Lieutenant H.H. Raynor, Private First...more
First Special Service Force veteran Charles Mann (L-R), of Canada, Master Warrant Officer Jack Durnford of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, U.S. veteran Eugene Gutierrez and Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) bow their heads in prayer at the end of the...more
Lieut. J. Kostelec (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) (L) and Lieut. H.C. Wilson (Olympia, Washington, USA), wearing the uniform of the First Special Service Force, rest on the steps of the Force's Clearing Station, near Venafro, Italy, in January 1944....more
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (center L) and Charles Mann (center R), of Canada, speak after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington February 3, 2015. Also pictured are Master Warrant Officer Jack Durnford (L), of...more
Lieutenant J. Kostelec wearing the U.S.-Canada shoulder title worn by all members of the First Special Service Force, in Noci, Italy, January 2, 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. Frederick G. Whitcombe/Canada Department of Defence Archives
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) wipes away tears during remarks by First Special Service Force veteran Eugene Gutierrez at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A 6-2 Section of the First Special Service Force Staff-Sergeant K.S. Chapman, carrying a Thompson submachine gun; Sergeant T.C. Potenza, carrying a Johnson light machine gun; Sergeant N.J. Overall, carrying a Bazooka; Sergeant T.F. Olynyk, carrying...more
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (2nd L), of Canada, shake hands after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sergeant G.A. Rainville, a former Canadian member of the First Special Service Force receives the Silver Star from Brigadier-General E.F. Koenig, Commander of U.S. Forces in the United Kingdom, Canadian Repatriation Unit, in England, on April 24,...more
A member of the Canadian military looks on during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the audience look on during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Winter soldiers
China's military trains in frigid weather to create a soldier for all seasons.
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire
Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.
Snow pummels Northeast
A huge winter storm slams the northeastern U.S., the region's second snowy blast in less than a week.
Children of the night
Twin brothers born with a rare genetic disorder must wear masks to protect themselves from the sun's damaging ultraviolet light.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.