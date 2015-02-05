Men of 3-1, First Special Service Force, also known as the Devil's Brigade, Sergeant Leonard L. Grew, Privates J.F. Ball and F.A. Murphy (L-R) sit in an M-2 60mm mortar pit at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April 1944. The unit, forerunners of the...more

Men of 3-1, First Special Service Force, also known as the Devil's Brigade, Sergeant Leonard L. Grew, Privates J.F. Ball and F.A. Murphy (L-R) sit in an M-2 60mm mortar pit at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April 1944. The unit, forerunners of the U.S. Navy SEALS, will receive a Congressional Gold Medal. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Close