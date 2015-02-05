Edition:
The Devil's Brigade

Men of 3-1, First Special Service Force, also known as the Devil's Brigade, Sergeant Leonard L. Grew, Privates J.F. Ball and F.A. Murphy (L-R) sit in an M-2 60mm mortar pit at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April 1944. The unit, forerunners of the U.S. Navy SEALS, will receive a Congressional Gold Medal. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (R), of Canada, smile after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony honoring them and their fellow members of the First Special Service Force at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Personnel of the First Special Service Force are briefed before setting out on a patrol at Anzio beachhead, Italy, April 20, 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Casimer Celske, a veteran from Illinois, waves to the crowd as he is mentioned in remarks by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Members of the First Special Service Force prepare a meal at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Herb Peppard (R), a veteran of the First Special Service Force from Truro, Nova Scotia, and his daughter Lark Peppard Hewer sing "It's a Long Way to Tipperary" after a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Men of the First Special Service Force, Sergeant C.L. Sullivan (L) and Private Charles H. Prestwich, prepare with a Browning light machine gun at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April, 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) wipes away tears during his remarks at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Men of 5-2, First Special Service Force prepare to go on an evening patrol at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April, 1944. (L-R) Private Dan Lemaire, Private First Class Richard Stealey, Sergeant Charles Shepard, Lieutenant H.H. Raynor, Private First Class James A. Jones. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
First Special Service Force veteran Charles Mann (L-R), of Canada, Master Warrant Officer Jack Durnford of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, U.S. veteran Eugene Gutierrez and Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) bow their heads in prayer at the end of the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Lieut. J. Kostelec (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) (L) and Lieut. H.C. Wilson (Olympia, Washington, USA), wearing the uniform of the First Special Service Force, rest on the steps of the Force's Clearing Station, near Venafro, Italy, in January 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. Frederick G. Whitcombe/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (center L) and Charles Mann (center R), of Canada, speak after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington February 3, 2015. Also pictured are Master Warrant Officer Jack Durnford (L), of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, and U.S. Representative Jeff Miller (R-FL) (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Lieutenant J. Kostelec wearing the U.S.-Canada shoulder title worn by all members of the First Special Service Force, in Noci, Italy, January 2, 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. Frederick G. Whitcombe/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) wipes away tears during remarks by First Special Service Force veteran Eugene Gutierrez at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A 6-2 Section of the First Special Service Force Staff-Sergeant K.S. Chapman, carrying a Thompson submachine gun; Sergeant T.C. Potenza, carrying a Johnson light machine gun; Sergeant N.J. Overall, carrying a Bazooka; Sergeant T.F. Olynyk, carrying an SCR-536 radio; Sergeant H.W. McCarthy, carrying a Thompson submachine gun (R-L) during a battle drill at Anzio beachhead, Italy, in late April, 1944. REUTERS/Lieut. C.E. Nye/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (2nd L), of Canada, shake hands after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Sergeant G.A. Rainville, a former Canadian member of the First Special Service Force receives the Silver Star from Brigadier-General E.F. Koenig, Commander of U.S. Forces in the United Kingdom, Canadian Repatriation Unit, in England, on April 24, 1945. REUTERS/Lieut. Arthur L. Cole/Canada Department of Defence Archives

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A member of the Canadian military looks on during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Members of the audience look on during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
