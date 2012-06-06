The Diamond Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth rides in the 1902 State Landau carriage as she leads a carriage procession through central London, en route to Buckingham Palace, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly in formation over Buckingham Palace as the royal family stand on the balcony to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool
Queen Elizabeth travels by carriage to Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles after a Diamond Jubilee lunch at Westminster Hall in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lloyd/POOL
A police officer enjoys the atmosphere on the Mall near Buckingham Palace as crowds flock to see the royal family during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Cantlie/POOL
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (3rd L) looks up during a fly past as she stands with (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London June 5,...more
Queen Elizabeth travels by carriage to Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles after a Diamond Jubilee lunch at Westminster Hall in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lloyd/POOL
Spectators walk The Mall towards Buckingham Palace following a thanksgiving service to mark the Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A rainbow forms over the city as a crowd gathers to attend Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Bebber/POOL
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster in a State Landau after a lunch to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool more
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace as the royal family stand on the balcony to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in central London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A squad of Beefeaters pass spectators to get to their correct position at the end of the Mall during Queen Elizabeths's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Cantlie/POOL
Guards escort members of Britain's royal family as they head to Buckingham Palace after a lunch at Westminster Hall to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Queen Elizabeth talks to Dean of Saint Paul's David Ison as they exit St Paul's Cathedral after a thanksgiving service to mark her Diamond Jubilee in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The choir performs during the service of thanksgiving for the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/POOL
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, after a lunch to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool
Queen Elizabeth attends the service of thanksgiving to mark the Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathederal in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murray Sanders/POOL
A military marching band plays music as crowds line up to watch the carriage procession carrying the Royal family, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Elizabeth Dalziel/Pool
Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace at the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Crowds watch along The Mall as Paul McCartney performs at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/POOL
Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as the Jubilee crystal is brought onto the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Spectators on The Mall watch a firework display and beacon lighting at Buckingham Palace following the Diamond Jubilee concert in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A group poses for a family photograph during a street party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Clapham, South London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker /pool
Singer Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Royal fan William Wallace waits on The Mall for the start of the Diamond Jubilee concert for Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, June 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Ki Price
Guests chat as the sun sets on a street party to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Balham, south London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves a Union Flag as she watches with Princes William (2nd R) and Harry (R) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson
Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Spectators watch Robbie Williams on giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Fireworks explode above Tower Bridge during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emma Hrydziuszko, Helen Ashford and Kathleen Williams (L-R) sit on The Mall ahead of a concert at Buckingham Palace in London, June 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Spectators wait for the start of a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Queen Elizabeth smiles during a celebration commemorating her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spectators, including the royal family, watch the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People wear Union Flag umbrella hats as they wait in the rain for the start of the river pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The 'Gloriana' leads the hand-powered craft towards Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant during her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphries/POOL
Queen Elizabeth watches from onboard the Spirit of Chartwell with other members of the Royal family during her Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Spectator shelter from the rain as they wait for the start of the pageant along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The Spirit of Chartwell, carrying members of Britain's royal family, approaches Westminster Bridge during the Queens Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C), and Prince Philip (centre R), embark from Chelsea Harbour to join the pageant on the River Thames, in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool
Members of the public wave from a boat during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant of Queen Elizabeth on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Spectators wait for the start of the pageant along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands next to Princes Harry and William and Queen Elizabeth onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The manpowered section of the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant makes its way along the River Thames in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Army guards fire canons during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Spectators with Union Flags wait for the start of a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall join a street party in Piccadilly, central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Queen Elizabeth is greeted by Chelsea pensioners as she arrives at Chelsea Pier for the start of a pageant in celebration of the her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bethany Clarke/pool
Spectators walk along the Mall in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Spectators cover themselves from the rain as they wait for the pageant near Tower Bridge in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The remains of lunch lay on a table after a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a church in Fulham London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
James Burgess, his wife Katherine and daughter Charlotte applaud after a toast to the Queen as Jonny Messer, 4, grabs a bottle of champagne during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. ...more
Phoebe Mitchell plays wearing a Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mask during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Guardsmen parade along The Mall in London, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Organ Grinder Patrick Cooke plays music as visitors eat during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Number 10 Downing Street is seen decorated with bunting in London, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the horses from the parade ring before the Diamond Jubilee Coronation Cup race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/pool
Finn Grant of Criccieth, Wales, poses with a British flag and England hat on the infield while attending Ladies Day at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A diadem, modelled on the one worn by the Queen at her coronation in 1953, is seen at Asprey jewellers ahead of her Diamond Jubilee in central London May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
