The disappearance of MH370
The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob...more
A woman, whose son was aboard MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to find MH370, in the Strait of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Chinese family member of a passenger on board MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Crew aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass...more
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was on board MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, in Tianjin, China August 26, 2014. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned...more
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool
A crew member waves from the window of the aircraft as it departs RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, Australia April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
A relative (woman in white) of a passenger on board MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
International and Australian air crews involved in the search for MH370 prepare for an official photograph on the tarmac at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Pearce Base in Bullsbrook, near Perth, Australia April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese air force during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean is pictured on a window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected in the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. Malaysia Airlines flight number MH318 replaces the...more
A family member of a passenger on board MH370 is stopped by policemen as he tries to approach the Malaysian Embassy during a protest demanding the Malaysian government to keep searching the missing flight, in Beijing, China January 29, 2015....more
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers aboard MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, is seen at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of the disappearance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Dealing with dengue
Officials in Brazil are dealing with a large rise in dengue fever.
Mourning the miners
Thirty-three miners were confirmed dead after a coal mine blast in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, near the battle front in eastern Ukraine.
Harrison Ford injured in plane crash
Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane on a Los Angeles golf course.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.