Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 30, 2012 | 11:20pm EDT

The disappearing migrants

<p>A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Close
1 / 25
<p>A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Close
2 / 25
<p>Women hold photographs of their missing family members in Queretaro, Mexico, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

Women hold photographs of their missing family members in Queretaro, Mexico, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Women hold photographs of their missing family members in Queretaro, Mexico, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Close
3 / 25
<p>Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds pictures of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. A caravan, made up of more than 30 mothers of missing Central American migrants, is travelling across Mexico to raise awareness and to call for an official system to be implemented to search for missing persons. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds pictures of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. A...more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds pictures of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. A caravan, made up of more than 30 mothers of missing Central American migrants, is travelling across Mexico to raise awareness and to call for an official system to be implemented to search for missing persons. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Close
4 / 25
<p>Lidya Diego Mateo holds a picture of her daughter Nora Morales Diego, who disappeared during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Lidya Diego Mateo holds a picture of her daughter Nora Morales Diego, who disappeared during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Lidya Diego Mateo holds a picture of her daughter Nora Morales Diego, who disappeared during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
5 / 25
<p>Honduran citizen Leonora Chacon poses for photo as she holds a picture of her son Jose Chacon, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Honduran citizen Leonora Chacon poses for photo as she holds a picture of her son Jose Chacon, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Honduran citizen Leonora Chacon poses for photo as she holds a picture of her son Jose Chacon, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
6 / 25
<p>Honduran citizen Ersilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Rivera, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Honduran citizen Ersilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Rivera, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighbouring...more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Honduran citizen Ersilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Rivera, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
7 / 25
<p>People from Central America, holding up pictures of relatives who disappeared during their journeys through Mexico to the U.S, listen as they attend the International Book Fair in the Zocalo main square in Mexico City, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

People from Central America, holding up pictures of relatives who disappeared during their journeys through Mexico to the U.S, listen as they attend the International Book Fair in the Zocalo main square in Mexico City, October 28, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

People from Central America, holding up pictures of relatives who disappeared during their journeys through Mexico to the U.S, listen as they attend the International Book Fair in the Zocalo main square in Mexico City, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
8 / 25
<p>A Central American woman points to a relative in a photograph who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman points to a relative in a photograph who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A Central American woman points to a relative in a photograph who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Close
9 / 25
<p>Nicaraguan citizen Narcisa Sorno poses for a photo as a picture of her son Eugenio Juarez, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs from her neck, in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Nicaraguan citizen Narcisa Sorno poses for a photo as a picture of her son Eugenio Juarez, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs from her neck, in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido...more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Nicaraguan citizen Narcisa Sorno poses for a photo as a picture of her son Eugenio Juarez, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., hangs from her neck, in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
10 / 25
<p>Pictures of missing relatives hang from the backs of two women as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Huehuetoca, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Pictures of missing relatives hang from the backs of two women as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Huehuetoca, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Pictures of missing relatives hang from the backs of two women as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Huehuetoca, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
11 / 25
<p>Guatemalan citizen Ercilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Ayala, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

Guatemalan citizen Ercilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Ayala, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012....more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Guatemalan citizen Ercilia Ayala holds a picture of her son Juan Carlos Ayala, who disappeared 10 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Close
12 / 25
<p>Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds a picture of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez</p>

Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds a picture of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012....more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Nicaraguan citizen Carmen Lucia Cuaresma holds a picture of her son Alvaro Enrique Guadamuz, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a migrant shelter in Tequisquiapan, in neighbouring Queretaro, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Close
13 / 25
<p>Central American women hold up pictures of their relatives, who disappeared during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Central American women hold up pictures of their relatives, who disappeared during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Central American women hold up pictures of their relatives, who disappeared during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
14 / 25
<p>A woman holds up a photograph of her missing child while taking part in "Caravana Madres of Migrantes" (Caravan Mothers of Migrants) in Saltillo, Coahuila, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A woman holds up a photograph of her missing child while taking part in "Caravana Madres of Migrantes" (Caravan Mothers of Migrants) in Saltillo, Coahuila, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A woman holds up a photograph of her missing child while taking part in "Caravana Madres of Migrantes" (Caravan Mothers of Migrants) in Saltillo, Coahuila, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 25
<p>Honduran citizen Aide Luque holds a picture of her son Jose Elias Guevara Luque, who disappeared 11 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she poses for a photo in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Honduran citizen Aide Luque holds a picture of her son Jose Elias Guevara Luque, who disappeared 11 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she poses for a photo in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Honduran citizen Aide Luque holds a picture of her son Jose Elias Guevara Luque, who disappeared 11 years ago during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she poses for a photo in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
16 / 25
<p>A Central American woman rests next to pictures of people who disappeared during their passage through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman rests next to pictures of people who disappeared during their passage through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A Central American woman rests next to pictures of people who disappeared during their passage through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Close
17 / 25
<p>Nicaraguan citizen Socorro Munoz (L) holds up a picture of her sister Diana Maribel Munoz, who disappeared seven years ago during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she arrives to attend a mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Nicaraguan citizen Socorro Munoz (L) holds up a picture of her sister Diana Maribel Munoz, who disappeared seven years ago during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she arrives to attend a mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico...more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Nicaraguan citizen Socorro Munoz (L) holds up a picture of her sister Diana Maribel Munoz, who disappeared seven years ago during her journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., as she arrives to attend a mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
18 / 25
<p>Honduran citizen Clementina Murcia holds pictures of her sons Mauro and Jorge, who disappeared 11 and 26 years ago respectively during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Honduran citizen Clementina Murcia holds pictures of her sons Mauro and Jorge, who disappeared 11 and 26 years ago respectively during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of...more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Honduran citizen Clementina Murcia holds pictures of her sons Mauro and Jorge, who disappeared 11 and 26 years ago respectively during their journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the San Nicolas migrant shelter in the municipality of Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
19 / 25
<p>A woman talks with three illegal migrants from Honduras as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A woman talks with three illegal migrants from Honduras as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A woman talks with three illegal migrants from Honduras as the "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) arrives in Tultitlan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 25
<p>A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez </p>

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A Central American woman holds a picture of a relative, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., in Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Close
21 / 25
<p>A Central American illegal migrant reacts as he hugs a woman carrying a photo of her son, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a railway track in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos </p>

A Central American illegal migrant reacts as he hugs a woman carrying a photo of her son, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a railway track in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October...more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

A Central American illegal migrant reacts as he hugs a woman carrying a photo of her son, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at a railway track in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Close
22 / 25
<p>Nicaraguan citizen Maria Teodora Niamendis stands in front of her son Francisco Cordero Niamendis, after being reunited after 32 years, in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos </p>

Nicaraguan citizen Maria Teodora Niamendis stands in front of her son Francisco Cordero Niamendis, after being reunited after 32 years, in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Nicaraguan citizen Maria Teodora Niamendis stands in front of her son Francisco Cordero Niamendis, after being reunited after 32 years, in the town of Tierra Blanca, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Close
23 / 25
<p>Olga Hernandez hugs her son Gabriel Salmeron Hernandez at a drug rehabilitation center in the Mexican village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. Salmeron Hernandez, who had disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., was reunited with his mother after seeing her photo on the internet with a group of parents travelling through the area. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Olga Hernandez hugs her son Gabriel Salmeron Hernandez at a drug rehabilitation center in the Mexican village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. Salmeron Hernandez, who had disappeared during his journey through Mexico to...more

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Olga Hernandez hugs her son Gabriel Salmeron Hernandez at a drug rehabilitation center in the Mexican village of Escobedo Nuevo Leon, outside Monterrey, October 19, 2012. Salmeron Hernandez, who had disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., was reunited with his mother after seeing her photo on the internet with a group of parents travelling through the area. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
24 / 25
<p>Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro,November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro,November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Photographs of missing people are on display at a square in Queretaro,November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Demian Chavez

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Next Slideshows

Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world mark the holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Oct 26 2012
Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

In the aftermath of the 2012 clashes between Rakhine Buddhists and stateless Rohingya Muslims, a look at the plight of the minority group.

May 15 2013
A brothel's soccer team

A brothel's soccer team

A brothel has become the newest benefactor for cash-strapped Greek soccer clubs struggling to survive the country's economic crisis.

Oct 24 2012
Mrs. Romney

Mrs. Romney

The personal and public life of Ann Romney.

Oct 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast