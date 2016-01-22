The disputed Jordan Valley
A view shows Jordan Valley near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 21, 2016. Israel confirmed on Thursday it was planning to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank, close to Jordan, a move likely to exacerbate...more
A Jewish settler with a baby in a stroller attends a dedication ceremony for a new neighborhood in the Jewish settlement of Gitit in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian and foreign activists hold Palestinian flags as they walk through the structures in an old village known as Ein Hajla, in the Jordan Valley near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian boy looks through nylon sheet covering his family tent in the West Bank Beduin village of Farsiyah,in the northern Jordan Valley, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
An Israeli soldier stands guard under an Israeli national flag during a tour made by Israeli parliament members in the Jordan Valley near the Jewish settlement of Maale Efrayim, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin girl swings from a tree as she plays with other in the Jordan Valley, near West Bank city of Jenin, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers carry their comrade towards the end of a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli guard post is seen near Jericho near the border between Israel and Jordan in the Jordan Valley, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian from the herding community of Al Hadidya walks towards his dwelling in the Jordan Valley, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Israeli children hold Israeli national flags as they wait ahead of a dedication ceremony of a new neighborhood in the Jewish settlement of Gitit in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Graffiti is seen on a deserted building near the Israeli-Jordanian border at the Israeli side of the Jordan Valley, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A shepherd herds his animals in Jordan Valley near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Family members of Palestinian shepherd Mahmoud Ka'abneh play on a slide at Ein el Hilwe in the Jordan Valley, a hotly contested part of the occupied West Bank, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian from the herding community of Al Hadidya in the Jordan Valley herds livestock, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Tent dwellings belonging to the shepherding Ka'abneh family are seen at Ein el Hilwe in the Jordan Valley, a hotly contested part of the occupied West Bank, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child watches a Jewish settler preparing concrete before a dedication ceremony of a new neighborhood in the Jewish settlement of Gitit in the Jordan Valley, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis view the Jordan Valley from a lookout point near the west bank settlement of Petzael, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man sits on a rock at Jordan Valley near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Graffiti is painted on a deserted building near the Israeli-Jordanian border at the Israeli side of the Jordan valley, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
