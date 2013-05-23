The drone wars
Protesters burn an effigy of a U.S. aircraft during a demonstration against drone strikes, after their weekly Friday prayers in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters burn an effigy of a U.S. aircraft during a demonstration against drone strikes, after their weekly Friday prayers in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled...more
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Residents stand inside a damaged house after a missile attack in Damadola village of the Bajaur tribal region in Pakistan, May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ammad Waheed
Residents stand inside a damaged house after a missile attack in Damadola village of the Bajaur tribal region in Pakistan, May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ammad Waheed
A boy stands next to his grandmother, Noor Awad al-Houla, 60, at their house in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. The woman suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed after an air strike hit a neighboring house last year that was...more
A boy stands next to his grandmother, Noor Awad al-Houla, 60, at their house in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. The woman suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed after an air strike hit a neighboring house last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Lt. Col. Geoffrey Barnes, Detachment 1 46th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Attack Squadron commander, performs a pre-flight inspection of an MQ-1B Predator unmanned drone aircraft, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christopher Griffin/Handout
Lt. Col. Geoffrey Barnes, Detachment 1 46th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Attack Squadron commander, performs a pre-flight inspection of an MQ-1B Predator unmanned drone aircraft, September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christopher Griffin/Handout
A member of the gallery holds a protest sign reading 'Drone Murder is Illegal' during testimony by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the gallery holds a protest sign reading 'Drone Murder is Illegal' during testimony by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy gestures to damage on a house caused by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy gestures to damage on a house caused by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks out of a bus as members of the group "Grandmothers Against the War" protest against the use of drone strikes by the U.S. government in New York, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A boy looks out of a bus as members of the group "Grandmothers Against the War" protest against the use of drone strikes by the U.S. government in New York, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Boys gather near a building damaged by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants last year in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys gather near a building damaged by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants last year in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ahmed Salem bin Ali Jabir, who said his son was among civilians killed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, talks to human rights activists (not pictured) in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern...more
Ahmed Salem bin Ali Jabir, who said his son was among civilians killed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, talks to human rights activists (not pictured) in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen stand on the rubble of a building destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen stand on the rubble of a building destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike, that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle sits in a shelter at Joint Base Balad, Iraq, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Erik Gudmundson
A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle sits in a shelter at Joint Base Balad, Iraq, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Erik Gudmundson
Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People stand near a car destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People stand near a car destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf hold up a burning mock drone aircraft during a rally against drone attacks in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/K. Pervez
Activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf hold up a burning mock drone aircraft during a rally against drone attacks in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/K. Pervez
An MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft in an undated image. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt
An MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft in an undated image. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt
People walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Activists hold placards during a protest against the U.S. drone strikes in Yemen outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Activists hold placards during a protest against the U.S. drone strikes in Yemen outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator assigned to the California Air National Guard's 163rd Reconnaissance Wing flies near the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Effrain...more
A U.S. Air Force MQ-1 Predator assigned to the California Air National Guard's 163rd Reconnaissance Wing flies near the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Effrain Lopez
Next Slideshows
Tornado tears through Oklahoma
The aftermath of the massive tornado.
The Syrian front
The frontlines of the war in Syria.
Oklahoma from above
Aerial images of the tornado destruction in Oklahoma.
Panama neighborhood ablaze
More than 70 wooden homes were set on fire, leaving more than 100 people homeless in Panama.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.