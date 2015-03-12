The Duchess of Downton Abbey
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is shown the Downton Abbey servants bells by actor Brendan Coyle (who plays John Bates) during an official visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches live filming of a scene during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to actress Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) and Joanne Froggatt (who plays Anna Bates) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, chats to Nic Collins in hair and make up as actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) is made-up during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015....more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is presented with a train for Prince George by actor Oliver Barker during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actor Jim Carter (who plays Carson) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to actresses Sophie McShera (L) and Lesley Nicol during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets actress Phyllis Logan (who plays Mrs. Hughes) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to costume designer Anna Robbins during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, on March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses with cast, crew and producers of Downton Abbey during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, March 12, 2015 west of London, England. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shares a joke with actor Robert James-Collier (who plays Thomas) during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown costumes during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chats to (L-R) Penelope Wilton, Hugh Bonneville, and Laura Carmichael during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown props as she visits the set-construction department during a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Chris Jackson
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a bouquet of flowers from Zac Barker, one of the actors in Downton Abbey, as she arrives at Ealing Studios to visit the set of the program, west of London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Offbeat runways
Unconventional runways in the fashion world.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Paris.
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.
Fashion at the Chanel Cafe
Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into "Brasserie Gabrielle".
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.