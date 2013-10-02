Edition:
The elderly boom

<p>Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Palo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Palo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Aruna Gokhale (L), 81, watches as her husband Vidyadhar Gokhale, 84, plays guitar in their flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Aruna Gokhale (L), 81, watches as her husband Vidyadhar Gokhale, 84, plays guitar in their flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Chelsea pensioners toast the birth of a baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Chelsea pensioners toast the birth of a baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Joseph Leder (L), aged 77, a retired iron ore miner at the Algrange mine, talks with his retired colleague Ernest Niessen in front of a wall fresco representing the work of iron miners next to their homes in Algrange near Florange, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Joseph Leder (L), aged 77, a retired iron ore miner at the Algrange mine, talks with his retired colleague Ernest Niessen in front of a wall fresco representing the work of iron miners next to their homes in Algrange near Florange, May 18, 2013....more

<p>A retired woman uses a cane as she takes a walk in Enghien-les-Bains, north of Paris, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A retired woman uses a cane as she takes a walk in Enghien-les-Bains, north of Paris, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Gao Yinyu, 77, does his morning exercise before swimming in Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 6, 2013. Gao said he exercises everyday irrespective of the weather to keep himself fit since he retired as a teacher a few years ago. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Gao Yinyu, 77, does his morning exercise before swimming in Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 6, 2013. Gao said he exercises everyday irrespective of the weather to keep himself fit since he retired as a teacher a few years ago....more

<p>Jeralean Talley (C) is helped down the aisle by members of her church as she celebrates her 114th birthday, making her the oldest living person in America, in Inkster, Michigan May 26, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook</p>

Jeralean Talley (C) is helped down the aisle by members of her church as she celebrates her 114th birthday, making her the oldest living person in America, in Inkster, Michigan May 26, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

<p>A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin</p>

A World War Two veteran dances with a girl dressed in a Red Army uniform during a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year...more

<p>Walking aid chairs are parked outside the residence's chapel as inhabitants attend the church service in a nursing home in Hanover January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Walking aid chairs are parked outside the residence's chapel as inhabitants attend the church service in a nursing home in Hanover January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Retirees participate in a yoga class in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An elderly man feeds pigeons in St James's Park in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

An elderly man feeds pigeons in St James's Park in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Enthusiasts gather to drink medovukha, an alcholic honey based drink similar to mead, during a meeting of the Honey Club in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Enthusiasts gather to drink medovukha, an alcholic honey based drink similar to mead, during a meeting of the Honey Club in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A pair of elderly couples view the ocean and waves along the beach in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A pair of elderly couples view the ocean and waves along the beach in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Agustin Gabarri (L) talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Agustin Gabarri (L) talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Fashionistas pose for photographs in front of a homeless man outside Moynihan Station following a showing of the Rag &amp; Bone Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fashionistas pose for photographs in front of a homeless man outside Moynihan Station following a showing of the Rag & Bone Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A woman makes her way by as people make a transaction at an ATM machine outside a National Bank branch in central Athens May 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A woman makes her way by as people make a transaction at an ATM machine outside a National Bank branch in central Athens May 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A woman rests under a tree in a church yard during the Lent period before Easter in Mekele, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A woman rests under a tree in a church yard during the Lent period before Easter in Mekele, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (R) is helped by coach Irina Jestkova as she plays ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Holocaust survivor Betty Stein, 92, (R) is helped by coach Irina Jestkova as she plays ping pong at a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia at the Arthur Gilbert table tennis center in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy...more

<p>An elderly woman smiles while joking with a nurse during her lunch at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An elderly woman smiles while joking with a nurse during her lunch at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donald Smitherman, 98, kisses his wife Marlene at the end of a dance in Sun City, Arizona, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man pauses to relax as members of the public walk past heavily armed members of a New York Police Department Hercules team in outside of Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man pauses to relax as members of the public walk past heavily armed members of a New York Police Department Hercules team in outside of Penn Station in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>An elderly woman from the Dogon tribe walks through the village of Nomburi at the foot of a towering escarpment in Mali's remote Dogon region, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

An elderly woman from the Dogon tribe walks through the village of Nomburi at the foot of a towering escarpment in Mali's remote Dogon region, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Tea Party activists attend a rally in the New York City suburb of New City, New York, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tea Party activists attend a rally in the New York City suburb of New City, New York, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>An elderly woman exercises with wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

An elderly woman exercises with wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A woman pays her respects in front of the gravestone of her son who died for the country, at the national cemetery in Seoul, June 5, 2013, on the eve of South Korea's Memorial Day to commemorate fallen patriots. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman pays her respects in front of the gravestone of her son who died for the country, at the national cemetery in Seoul, June 5, 2013, on the eve of South Korea's Memorial Day to commemorate fallen patriots. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

