Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 9, 2012 | 12:20pm EST

The elusive Joseph Kony

<p>Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Friday, March 09, 2012

Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
1 / 9
<p>Leader of the Lord's Resistance Army Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool </p>

Leader of the Lord's Resistance Army Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool

Friday, March 09, 2012

Leader of the Lord's Resistance Army Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool

Close
2 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony addresses his first news conference in 20 years of rebellion in Nabanga, Sudan, where he called on a ceasefire with the government as a prelude to peace talks, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

Joseph Kony addresses his first news conference in 20 years of rebellion in Nabanga, Sudan, where he called on a ceasefire with the government as a prelude to peace talks, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Friday, March 09, 2012

Joseph Kony addresses his first news conference in 20 years of rebellion in Nabanga, Sudan, where he called on a ceasefire with the government as a prelude to peace talks, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Close
3 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

Joseph Kony addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Friday, March 09, 2012

Joseph Kony addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Close
4 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in November 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool </p>

Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in November 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool

Friday, March 09, 2012

Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in November 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool

Close
5 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony in an image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in May 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Joseph Kony in an image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in May 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Friday, March 09, 2012

Joseph Kony in an image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in May 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
6 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony (seated C), surrounded by his officers, addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

Joseph Kony (seated C), surrounded by his officers, addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Friday, March 09, 2012

Joseph Kony (seated C), surrounded by his officers, addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts

Close
7 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Friday, March 09, 2012

Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
8 / 9
<p>Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Friday, March 09, 2012

Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
One year in Japan

One year in Japan

Next Slideshows

One year in Japan

One year in Japan

A year has passed since the deadly tsunami struck.

Mar 09 2012
Tsunami: Then and now

Tsunami: Then and now

The moment when the tsunami struck Japan and the same view now.

Mar 08 2012
Police shoot Tulsa gunman

Police shoot Tulsa gunman

A gunman is shot by deputies after raising his gun at them.

Mar 07 2012
An iPad world

An iPad world

A look at the world of Apple's popular tablet.

Mar 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast