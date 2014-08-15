Edition:
The Emir of Kano

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II poses for a photograph at the palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. Lamido Sanusi, Nigeria's ousted central bank governor, was named Emir of Kano in June, making an outspoken government critic one of the most influential leaders in the largely Muslim north. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II poses for a photograph at the palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. Lamido Sanusi, Nigeria's ousted central bank governor, was named Emir of Kano in June, making an outspoken government critic one of the most influential leaders in the largely Muslim north. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A griot plays a horned instrument at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's interior with its Mediterranean coast. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A griot plays a horned instrument at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's interior with its Mediterranean coast. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Griots play music at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Griots play music at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Visitors wait to greet the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Visitors wait to greet the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II receives visitors before saying a prayer for them at the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II receives visitors before saying a prayer for them at the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Visitors pray while greeting the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Visitors pray while greeting the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Servants speak to each other in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Servants speak to each other in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A servant poses for a photograph in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A servant poses for a photograph in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A crier in the royal court poses for a photograph in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A crier in the royal court poses for a photograph in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An official at Kaduna's Grand Mosque talks on his mobile phone in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An official at Kaduna's Grand Mosque talks on his mobile phone in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A volunteer poses for a photograph at the Grand Mosque after a daily Ramadan Tafsir session in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A volunteer poses for a photograph at the Grand Mosque after a daily Ramadan Tafsir session in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men sit after a Ramadan Tafsir session led by Sheik Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi (not pictured) at the Grand Mosque in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Men sit after a Ramadan Tafsir session led by Sheik Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi (not pictured) at the Grand Mosque in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Professor Umar Muhammad Labdo, dean of humanities at Northwest University, poses for a photograph in his office in Kano, Nigeria, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Professor Umar Muhammad Labdo, dean of humanities at Northwest University, poses for a photograph in his office in Kano, Nigeria, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women attend an Islamic school in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Women attend an Islamic school in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Lawal Sule Abdullahi, a Sharia upper court judge, poses for a photograph in his home in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Lawal Sule Abdullahi, a Sharia upper court judge, poses for a photograph in his home in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wooden door with carvings is seen in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A wooden door with carvings is seen in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II rides a horse with his bodyguards by his side from the Grand Mosque to the emir's palace after Friday prayers during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II rides a horse with his bodyguards by his side from the Grand Mosque to the emir's palace after Friday prayers during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People cheer as the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II passes in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People cheer as the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II passes in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II rides a horse with his bodyguards by his side from the Grand Mosque to the emir's palace after Friday prayers during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II rides a horse with his bodyguards by his side from the Grand Mosque to the emir's palace after Friday prayers during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People watch as the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II passes, in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People watch as the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II passes, in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Wall paintings are seen in the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wall paintings are seen in the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II listens to religious figures reciting a Hadith chapter at the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II listens to religious figures reciting a Hadith chapter at the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Religious authorities Gwani Hadi (R) and Sheikh Dr. Qaribullah Nasir Kabara (C), leader of the Qadiriyya movement, recite the Koran in Hausa and English during an evening Ramadan Tafsir at the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Religious authorities Gwani Hadi (R) and Sheikh Dr. Qaribullah Nasir Kabara (C), leader of the Qadiriyya movement, recite the Koran in Hausa and English during an evening Ramadan Tafsir at the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II receives visitors before saying a prayer for them at the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II receives visitors before saying a prayer for them at the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A servant, cast in yellow light, stands in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A servant, cast in yellow light, stands in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men listen to religious figures reading the Koran during an evening Ramadan tafsir at the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Men listen to religious figures reading the Koran during an evening Ramadan tafsir at the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II listens to religious figures read the Koran during an evening Ramadan Tafsir at the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II listens to religious figures read the Koran during an evening Ramadan Tafsir at the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A tricycle driver rides past a graffiti at the entrance to the old city in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A tricycle driver rides past a graffiti at the entrance to the old city in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A snake charmer releases a snake inside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A snake charmer releases a snake inside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men stand outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Men stand outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Palace official Malam Bogobiri sits on a rug inside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Palace official Malam Bogobiri sits on a rug inside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A police officer talks on his phone outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A police officer talks on his phone outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People walk outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People walk outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
