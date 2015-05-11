Edition:
The end of American Idol

Kelly Clarkson of Burleston, Texas, winner in the competition of the television reality music program "American Idol" sings "A Moment Like This" to end the telecast September 4, 2002 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood as she is congratulated by fellow contestants (L-R) Ryan Starr, Tamyra Gray, Justin Guarini, Christina Christian, Nikki McKibbin and Ejay Day. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Winner Ruben Studdard from Birmingham, Alabama (R) hugs runner-up Clay Aiken from Raleigh, North Carolina after Studdard was announced the winner of American Idol during the show's live finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2003. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"American Idol" judges Randy Jackson (L), Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell are pictured during a break in the show at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Fantasia Barrino (L) and Diana DeGarmo appear on stage during the finals of the "American Idol" competition May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Carrie Underwood waves as she is surrounded by other contestants at the finale of Fox's "American Idol" at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. Carrie Underwood (C) waves as she is surrounded by other contestants at the finale of Fox's "American Idol" at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood May 25, 2005. From left are contestants Lindsey Cardinale, Anthony Federov, Underwood, Scott Savol, Vonsell Solomon and finalist Bo Bice. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Katharine McPhee (L) of Los Angeles congratulates new "American Idol" Taylor Hicks of Birmingham, Alabama during the show's finale at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Contestants Stephanie Edwards (L) from Savannah, Georgia, and Sanjaya Malakar from Federal Way, Washington, two of the top 12 contestants on the Fox network television reality series "American Idol", pose at a party celebrating the Top 12 in Los Angeles, California, March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Finalists David Cook (L) and David Archuleta give a kiss to American Idol judge Paula Abdul (C) as they arrive at the finale of the American Idol television show in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Finalist Candice Glover performs after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Keith Urban greets the audience during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Judge Jennifer Lopez reacts as balloons fall during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Ryan Seacrest (R) congratulates winner Caleb Johnson during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Finalist Candice Glover and singer Jennifer Hudson (R) react after performing "Inseparable" during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

American Idol XIV finalist Jax jumps in the air during Fox's American Idol XIV Finalist Party at The District Restaurant in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Season 12 finalists and dancers perform at opening of show during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

