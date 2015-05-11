The end of American Idol
Kelly Clarkson of Burleston, Texas, winner in the competition of the television reality music program "American Idol" sings "A Moment Like This" to end the telecast September 4, 2002 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood as she is congratulated by fellow...more
Winner Ruben Studdard from Birmingham, Alabama (R) hugs runner-up Clay Aiken from Raleigh, North Carolina after Studdard was announced the winner of American Idol during the show's live finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2003. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"American Idol" judges Randy Jackson (L), Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell are pictured during a break in the show at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, May 24, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Fantasia Barrino (L) and Diana DeGarmo appear on stage during the finals of the "American Idol" competition May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Carrie Underwood waves as she is surrounded by other contestants at the finale of Fox's "American Idol" at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. Carrie Underwood (C) waves as she is surrounded by other contestants at the finale of Fox's "American Idol" at...more
Katharine McPhee (L) of Los Angeles congratulates new "American Idol" Taylor Hicks of Birmingham, Alabama during the show's finale at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Contestants Stephanie Edwards (L) from Savannah, Georgia, and Sanjaya Malakar from Federal Way, Washington, two of the top 12 contestants on the Fox network television reality series "American Idol", pose at a party celebrating the Top 12 in Los...more
Finalists David Cook (L) and David Archuleta give a kiss to American Idol judge Paula Abdul (C) as they arrive at the finale of the American Idol television show in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Finalist Candice Glover performs after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Keith Urban greets the audience during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Judge Jennifer Lopez reacts as balloons fall during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Ryan Seacrest (R) congratulates winner Caleb Johnson during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Finalist Candice Glover and singer Jennifer Hudson (R) react after performing "Inseparable" during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
American Idol XIV finalist Jax jumps in the air during Fox's American Idol XIV Finalist Party at The District Restaurant in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Season 12 finalists and dancers perform at opening of show during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Calfiornia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Next Slideshows
Mad Max: Fury Road premiere
The reboot of the Mad Max series premieres in Hollywood.
Louis Vuitton cruise collection
Louis Vuitton presents its 2016 cruise collection at Bob Hope's estate in Palm Springs, California.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans celebrate May the 4th as Star Wars Day.
Met Costume Gala
Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass."
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.