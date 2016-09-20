The end of Brangelina
Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", pose with one of the film's producers, Arnon Milchan of New Regency at the film's premiere in Los Angeles June 7, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kiss at their table during the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brad Pitt carries adopted son Maddox as Angelina Jolie carries adopted daughter Zahara during their stroll outside their hotel in Mumbai November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the screening of the film "The Exchange" at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. From L-R: Pax, Knox Leon (carried by Pitt), Maddox (obscured), Zahara, Vivienne Marcheline (carried by Jolie) and Shiloh. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of the movie "Salt" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen on the set of Jolie's directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in Budapest November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life", by director Terrence Malick, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie leave a restaurant with their children in Venice, February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Michele Crosera
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Japan premiere of Pitt's film "Moneyball" in Tokyo November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie depart at the end of the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
An aerial view of the 17th-century Chateau Miraval, the $60 million estate which is owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is seen in the village of Correns, southern France, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlin June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children Knox (2nd R), Vivienne (3rd L) and Pax (L) at Haneda international airport in Tokyo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and son Maddox arrive at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt, look at photographs of victims of violence at the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris...more
Angelina Jolie kisses Brad Pitt as she is announced recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California November 16, 2013....more
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive for a special Maleficent Costume Display at Kensington Palace in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Angelina Jolie waves at fans with Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose at the Japan premiere of his movie "World War Z" in Tokyo July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Next Slideshows
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Emmy Award highlights
Memorable moments at the Emmys as Veep and Game of Thrones take home awards.
Emmy red carpet
Red carpet fashion highlights at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.